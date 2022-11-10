Bouncy pavement charges mobiles phones in Telford

Part of the pavement on Station Way has been adapted to generate electricity

A new pavement has been unveiled in Telford that generates electricity when you walk or run on it.

It works similar to the kinetic dancefloor that Coldplay are using for their world tour.

Electricity produced from pedestrians or runners using the bouncy section on Station Way powers mobile phone chargers built into a nearby bench.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said it was an "engaging" way to show how clean electricity can be generated

Earlier this year Telford & Wrekin Council trialled street lights powered by mini wind turbines.

With the COP27 climate summit around the corner, Ms Healy said the kinetic pavement was a timely reminder that there were lots of innovative ways to help move away from fossil fuels.

"In Telford the pavement will make people much more aware about climate change issues... because this is something that is engaging, you can walk across it when you're coming back off the train into Telford, you can see the screen will pop up and tell you the energy you're creating."

Loren Wilson charged her phone via the pavement

Jogger Tina Brasenell said she was impressed she could power a phone.

"I just heard about this pavement that was generating electricity and thought I'd come and give it a go and see how it worked," she said.

"I think it's fabulous. I think it's really good.

"I've actually seen someone who had got their mobile phone actually charging up so we could see as we ran over it we were actually doing some good, helping someone charge their phone and stay connected.

"Anyone that runs will figure out that it gives a little bit so it's really good on the ankles and the knees. It's like running off road, but it's that soft. it's brilliant."

Loren Wilson, who charged her phone, said she was also impressed by the invention.

"I think it's really good for the future as well. It's handy for people when they're walking around outside and they don't just have a charge port there, so it's just really handy and really futuristic as well," she said.

Tina Brasenell said she enjoyed using the pavement, adding it was like running off-road

Ms Healy, cabinet member for climate change, said: "We've got to rapidly transition from fossil fuels.

"What we need is the political will - and here in Telford and Wrekin we've got that political will and what we want to see is our national government and other national governments also sharing that political will and taking that forward when they all meet in Sharm el-Sheikh soon to discuss this very issue."

