Bound Brook man convicted in 2019 Old Bridge murder

SOMERVILLE - A Bound Brook man was found guilty Tuesday of murdering an Old Bridge man at his Farm Lane home in 2019.

After a six-week trial, Ryan Keogh, 31, was found guilty of fatally shooting Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, on Jan. 9, 2019.

Keogh also was found guilty of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose; hindering apprehension or prosecution; endangering an injured victim; four counts of false swearing; tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine.

Keogh was acquitted on one count of false swearing.

Keogh is scheduled to be sentenced by Superior Court Judge Peter Tober for June 10.

Keogh faces a minimum of 30 years in state prison on the murder charge. He also faces prison terms on the other charges, and the judge will decide whether they will be served concurrently or consecutively.

Keogh was arrested on Feb. 14, 2019, and he has been held in the Somerset County Jail since that time.

The investigation began at 7:36 p.m. Jan. 9, 2019, when the Middlesex Borough Police Department received a 911 call reporting shots fired at a Farm Lane home in Bound Brook.

Bound Brook Police went to the scene and found Coulanges outside the home with gunshot wounds to the right thigh and left chest.

Police and medical personnel started life saving measures. Coulanges was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Bound Brook detectives interviewed neighbors who said they heard gunshots about 5:45 p.m. that day.

The investigation found that Keogh, along with other family members, left home. A 911 call was placed at 7:36 p.m., an hour and 51 minutes after Coulanges was shot.

In a previous court hearing, Keough maintained that he shot Coulanges in self-defense. His lawyers argued that Coulanges came to the house where he was not wanted, a struggle ensued, and he was shot by Keogh.

But acting Somerset County Assistant Prosecutor Frank Kolodzieski dismissed the self-defense argument, saying that Coulanges was unarmed during the encounter.

"That claim of self-defense is about as credible as the defendant, which is not credible," he argued, saying that the evidence does not support the defense.

The FBI also participated in the investigation.

The case was presented to the jury by Somerset County Assistant Prosecutors Kolodzieski and Natacha Despinos Peavey.

