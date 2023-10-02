Bound Brook man killed in downtown pedestrian crash: police

BOUND BROOK – A 57-year-old borough man was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Main Street and Mountain Avenue.

Borough police and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office are continuing their investigation into the crash that was reported at about 9:52 p.m., Bound Brook Police Chief Richard Colombaroni said.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said, despite lifesaving measures by emergency medical personnel and police officers.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Colombaroni said.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Bound Brook Police Department at 732-356-0800.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bound Brook NJ man killed in downtown pedestrian crash: police