Bound Brook man sexually assaulted girl, 12, he met on social media, police allege

BOUND BROOK – A borough man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he met on social media.

Lenic S. Galvin, 20, was charged first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by contact and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Galvin was arrested after the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office received information on July 26 that a 12-year-old girl was alleging she was sexually assaulted in Bound Brook by an unknown male whom she met on social media, McDonald said.The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and the Bound Brook Police Department.

In an interview with a detective from the Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit, the girl said she met an unknown male on social media, who was later identified as Galvin.

Galvin allegedly arranged for transportation for the girl to his residence where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, McDonald said.

Galvin was arrested the following day without incident in Bound Brook. He was remanded to the Somerset County Jail.

First-degree crimes carry prison sentences of 10 to 20 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at 908)-231-7100 or the Bound Brook Police Department at 732-356-0800 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bound Brook police: Man sexually assaulted girl he met online