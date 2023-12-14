Bound Brook woman injured, her dog missing in pedestrian crash

BOUND BROOK – A 63-year-old borough woman was injured, and her pet is missing after she was struck by a vehicle while walking her dog Tuesday morning on Washington Street, Police Chief Richard Colombaroni said.

Borough police responded around 7:15 a.m. to the area of Crusader Way and Washington Street where officers found the pedestrian, Colombaroni said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said, and the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The woman was walking her Sheltie “Bonnie” who ran from the scene following the crash and is still missing, the chief said Wednesday. The dog was last seen wearing a leash and collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bound Brook Police Department at 732-356-0800 or the Somerset County tip line at 1-888-577- TIPS (8477).

