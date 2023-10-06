Bound to inspire

Oct. 6—The Santa Fe book art community was still developing when Ro Calhoun Gouletas moved here 14 years ago — and she didn't know much about it.

Gouletas arrived with a master's degree in printmaking, and after attending a book arts show at Santa Fe Community College, she sensed an opportunity that would enrich her life and the community around her.

"I joined the book arts class, and I found out the book arts department and the printmaking department were connected," she says. "The head of the printmaking department came in to greet the class, and I got friendly with her. I said, 'I have a master's degree in printmaking; I'd love to be your [teaching assistant] for the semester in exchange for a key to the letter press center. She was from Georgia; she was like, 'Oh my goodness, I haven't had a TA in years.' By the end of the semester, she invited me to join the faculty."

details

Santa Fe Book Arts' "Celebration of the Book" is ongoing through October 28 at the Main Library (145 Washington Avenue), Oliver La Farge Branch (1730 Llano Street), and Southside Branch (6599 Jaguar Drive). The collection will be on display at Santa Fe Community College from March 14 to April 24, 2024.

Find more info at santafebag.org.

Gouletas has been a fixture in the community ever since, and she's helped a number of artists in Santa Fe with their first creations. She's also one of the directors of the Santa Fe Book Arts Group, which is holding its "Celebration of the Book" event this month at Santa Fe's city libraries in conjunction with October's National Book Month. The collection features 70 artists and 130 works, which will be housed at the Main Library, Oliver La Farge Branch, and Southside Branch during October. The collection will be on display again in March at Santa Fe Community College.

The artists use various materials and techniques to forge original works made out of books, parts of books, or other items that become sculptural or multidimensional art pieces. Some are pop-ups, while others fan out like accordions.

"A lot of instructors start with the exterior of the book. And they do beautiful bindings," Gouletas says. "I remember the first workshop I went to was by Daniel Essig; he's a very famous American craftsman for book arts. The woman sitting next to me started crying. She said, 'Do you know how many books I have that have no content? I'm afraid to put content in them because they have beautiful binding.' And I thought, 'Oh my goodness.' I thought my niche would be to start with the content and then do simple bindings afterward."

Will Karp, treasurer of the Book Arts Group, says he was an engineer, and when he moved here from New England 20 years ago, he decided to delve more into art. He took classes at Santa Fe Community College, which introduced him to kindred book-art spirits.

He was drawn into the book art community, where he found an endless fountain of inspiration. Karp says he enjoys the freewheeling nature of the art — there are virtually no rules on what you can make or how you make it. And it's related to or draws from several other artistic disciplines, including calligraphy, collage, printmaking, and origami.

"There's a lot of wacky people and inventive people who are part of this, a lot of creative people," he says.

Karp adds that it helps to be somewhat obsessive-compulsive to create book art, although he says he's not one to "measure twice." If things go wrong along the way, he finds a way to fix them. One of his pieces resembles an industrial-sized tuna can. For another, the book's back binding is made from a reusable grocery bag.

"This is Tyvek for the cover, just sanded down," he says. "That's what post office bags are made out of. I paint that, or I use markers on it. A lot of people make their own paper, and I do that too."

Julie Filatoff, the vice president of the Book Arts Group, has a background in quilt-making. She says working in book arts has made her a more technically skilled artist and more willing to take risks. And the inspiration for a piece, she says, can come from anywhere.

"Sometimes it starts with the material and the form, and I go from there," says Filatoff of her book art creations. "I did a book that was a lot of old stuff. I pulled in a lot of old ephemera, photographs, things about my family. Or I'll do something very modern. I might start with a color or a material that I've wanted to use that's unusual, like see-through Vellum or a bright piece of paper."

Maybe you can't wait to take scissors and a paint brush to an old Shakespeare volume — or perhaps you can't bear to alter an existing book. There's a place for you to make your own mark, no matter your philosophy.

"One of my students this semester had an interesting question," Gouletas says. "She said, 'I hold books sacred. How can you tear apart books?' I said, 'Well, book-making means a lot more than that. Think about all the books that are being thrown out in landfills or are being burned. This gives them new life. Think of encyclopedias; my father for many years was an encyclopedia salesman. Do you know what they do with encyclopedias now? Nothing. They throw them away because we carry them around on our cellphone in our pocket.'"