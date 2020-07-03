Do 'bounties' on US troops in Afghanistan reflect a line crossed or 'nothing new' in long US-Russia history?

Revelations that Russia may have paid bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan is the latest and most alarming evidence to date that Vladimir Putin’s government is intent on damaging American interests there and hastening a U.S. withdrawal.

Russian support for the Taliban has been apparent for at least two years. A steady, slow flow of small arms and cash from Russia has been trickling into Afghanistan, according to a U.S. official familiar with intelligence reports but not authorized to speak publicly.

At one point in 2018, the outgoing commander of U.S. and NATO forces, Army Gen. John Nicholson, called out the Russians publicly on the shipments of cash and weapons, a charge the Russians denied.

But a Pentagon report this week, mandated by Congress, suggested a motive for Russian meddling: prevention “of a long-term U.S. military presence” in Afghanistan. The report noted that Russia supports the peace deal the Trump administration has pursued that would allow a complete withdrawal of American forces that have been in Afghanistan since 2001.

In this May 3 , 2017 file photo, A damaged U.S. military vehicle is pictured at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The report also notes Putin's government sought deeper ties with Taliban insurgents there.

It’s possible, experts say, that Putin miscalculated the reaction to paying Taliban fighters to kill U.S. troops given the enormous downside when the scheme was inevitably exposed, the official said.

“If true, it’s another dumb move, overreach by Putin,” said Mark Quantock, a retired Army two-star general and former head of intelligence for U.S. Central Command. “The (Taliban) doesn’t need to be incentivized to target U.S. troops.”

The return on investment would be minimal, Quantock said, and the downside immense for Putin. Russian-paid bounties almost guarantee a bipartisan response in Congress for sanctions against Russia.

The relationship is now under scrutiny following reports in The New York Times and other outlets that Russian intelligence agents may have offered money and other forms of support – "bounties" – to the Taliban in exchange for killing U.S. or coalition troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban and Russian officials vehemently deny the allegations.

Russian interference is not new

The U.S. and Russia have a long, tangled history in Afghanistan, stretching back to the Cold War.

The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to prop up a communist-led government there, leading to alarm among American officials who eventually decided to intervene. During the Reagan administration, the U.S. helped resistance fighters known as the mujahideen, sending them anti-aircraft missiles and other assistance.

U.S. soldiers in Wardak province, central Afghanistan, in 2019.

In part, because of America's involvement, the Afghan conflict became a quagmire for the Soviet Union, costing Moscow billions of dollars and dealing a blow to the reputation of its Red Army. Russia finally withdrew its forces in the late 1980s.

The war left more than 15,000 Soviet soldiers dead, a scar that Putin has not forgotten.

After the 9/11 attacks, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan, and initially, Russia was on board with the U.S. mission to drive al-Qaida and other terrorists out of the country. But in recent years, Russia's goals have turned against the U.S.