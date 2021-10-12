Bounty hunter kills wanted man driving with fiancee and baby in car, Texas cops say

A bounty hunter shot and killed a wanted man in the parking lot of a Houston, Texas, apartment complex Monday night, according to police.

The man killed has been identified only as a 24-year-old Hispanic male. He was behind the wheel of a car when the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m., with his fiancee and a 3-month-old infant riding with him, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KHOU in a video posted on YouTube.

According to investigators, the bounty hunter tracked the man — who was wanted on charges of felony domestic violence — to the Park Falls apartments in west Houston.

While the man was driving in the parking lot, the bounty hunter pulled up behind him in his vehicle, trapping him with a locked exit gate in front, the sheriff’s office said.

The bounty hunter got out of his vehicle, drew his gun and aimed it at the wanted man.

The man put his car in reverse and may have tried to run over the bounty hunter, at which point he opened fire on the driver, he told investigators.

According to the sheriff, the bounty hunter “discharged his firearm into the vehicle as the vehicle reversed past him.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway. The bounty hunter’s name was not released.

