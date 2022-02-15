‘Bouquet Bandit’ strikes on Valentine’s Day in Georgia. Did he risk jail for love?

A mystery man with a romantic streak has piqued the interest of social media, after police say he stole armfuls of flowers in Georgia on Valentine’s Day.

Dubbed the “Bouquet Bandit,” the suspect struck at a store in Rincon, according to the Rincon Police Department. The town is about 18 miles northwest of Savannah.

Police shared photos Feb. 14 in hopes someone might recognize him, but his identity is not what people are talking about on social media.

Some marvel he apparently ended up with multiple sweethearts on Valentine’s Day, while others joke he’s only guilty of love in the first degree.

A few romantics offered to buy the flowers for him. And at least one person suggested his wife might turn him in, after realizing he also got flowers for someone else.

“The man risked jail for his girl. He did better than all of us,” one guy wrote on the police department’s Facebook page.

“True love has no boundaries,” another said.

“I bet ones for his mama. At least he thought about her too,” a woman posted.

Man in blue ‘dinosaur onesie’ recorded trying to break into homes, Tennessee cops say

Former pastor in Georgia accused of sexually assaulting girl on Africa trip, feds say

Sleeping scientist killed when ‘stray’ bullet flies through bedroom wall, GA cops say