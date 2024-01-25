How to get Bourbon and Beyond festival tickets for 2024

The world’s largest bourbon and music festival returns to Louisville with a stellar lineup of music icons to perform over the four-day festival. Headliners include Neil Young, Beck, Dave Matthews Band, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, My Morning Jacket, Tyler Childers, and more.

The 2024 Bourbon & Beyond festival is set for Sept. 19-22 at the Highland Festival Grounds, 1016 Phillips Lane, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, and tickets are already on sale.

Here’s what to know about tickets for the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond festival:

When do tickets for Bourbon & Beyond go on sale?

Tickets are currently on sale at BourbonAndBeyond.com.

How much will it cost to attend Bourbon & Beyond?

Single day, weekend, and VIP passes, along with camping, are now on sale at BourbonAndBeyond.com. There are differing ticket levels for those planning to attend, all of which have additional fees:

Single Day General Admission: Prices begin at $109.99 and fluctuate by day.

Single Day Park Community Mint VIP: Begins at $229.99 and fluctuate by day.

Bourbon & Beyond four-day Weekend General Admission passes: Prices start at $289.99

Weekend four-day Park Community Mint VIP passes: Starts at $709.99.

Beyond VIP by Angel’s Envy Weekend four-day passes: Begins at $1,739.99.

Lawn Chair passes were also available for purchase, but are currently sold out.

How much will it cost to camp at Bourbon & Beyond?

Below are the current camping prices for the four-day festival, all of which include additional fees:

Car or tent camping: $299

RV camping: $449 (currently on a waitlist)

RV camping with power: $749

Premium RV with power: $849 (currently on a waitlist)

Overnight camping vehicle pass: $100 (Add on available for all camping sites, required for RV with companion vehicle)

Camping early arrival: $50 (Wednesday only)

Glamping packages are also available for purchase including a two-person barrel cove glamping package starting at $2,399, a four-person barrel cove glamping package for $2,799, and an oak cove RV glamping package beginning at $5,199. The prices listed here exclude additional fees.

Who is performing at Bourbon & Beyond?

Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Ind.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Friday, Sept. 20

Zach Bryan headlines Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Tyler Childers performed for Gov. Andy Beshear during his inauguration on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol; building in Frankfort, Ky on Dec. 12, 2023.

Sunday, Sept. 22

The above list is subject to change. For more information, visit the Bourbon & Beyond website, linked here.

