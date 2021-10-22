Bourbon maker reaches tentative deal with striking workers

BRUCE SCHREINER
·2 min read

Heaven Hill, one of the world's largest bourbon producers, announced a tentative contract deal Friday with a union representing striking workers, just days after signaling it intended to start hiring permanent replacement employees for bottling and warehouse operations in Kentucky.

About 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D went on strike about six weeks ago, forming picket lines at Heaven Hill’s operations in Bardstown after rejecting a previous contract proposal. The workers will vote Saturday on the latest five-year contract offer.

The dispute revolved around health care and worker scheduling issues. Wrangling over scheduling was a sign of the bourbon industry’s growing pains as it tries to keep up with global demand.

“The agreement continues Heaven Hill’s long-standing commitment to its team members with industry-leading health care, wage growth and increased schedule flexibility,” Heaven Hill said in a statement Friday.

Neither Kentucky-based Heaven Hill nor union officials provided details Friday about the tentative contract deal. Local union President Matt Aubrey said the union reached a “fully recommended tentative agreement” with the company.

“With the strong support of the Bardstown community, these hardworking men and women have been standing together for more than a month to protect these good Kentucky jobs that their families have counted on for generations,” Aubrey said in a statement. "Heaven Hill workers will make their voices heard tomorrow when they vote on this tentative agreement.”

Family-owned and operated Heaven Hill produces Evan Williams, one of the world’s top-selling bourbons. The spirits company's other brands include Elijah Craig, Henry McKenna, Old Fitzgerald, Larceny and Parker’s Heritage Collection.

On Monday, Heaven Hill announced the contract talks had reached an impasse. The company said it would begin the process of hiring permanent replacement workers. Union leaders responded that they were willing to continue negotiations and accused the company of wanting to replace the striking employees with non-union workers.

But the public acrimony did not permanently derail the negotiations. The two sides resumed bargaining Thursday, resulting in the tentative agreement announced a day later.

Workers often spend long careers at Kentucky bourbon distilleries, and the jobs often attract multiple generations of families. Disputes flare up occasionally, and other strikes occurred in recent years at Jim Beam and Four Roses — other iconic names in the bourbon sector.

The bourbon industry has been on a long upward trajectory.

Combined U.S. sales for bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey rose 8.2%, or $327 million, to $4.3 billion in 2020, despite plunging sales from bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States reported early this year.

Kentucky distilleries produce 95% of the world’s bourbon supply, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mask mandate may relax in some South Florida schools

    The mask mandate for students in some South Florida schools could be eased by the end of October as local rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall, officials said. The number of students needing to quarantine in Miami-Dade County public schools has dropped significantly since school started in August, school Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Wednesday. The district, which is the state's largest, joined a handful of other districts — representing about half of Florida's public school students — in adopting mask requirements with an opt-out only for medical reasons.

  • Belarus scraps short-lived mask mandates amid virus surge

    Belarusian authorities on Friday abolished mask mandates, less than two weeks after their introduction for the first time during the pandemic and a day after the country registered a record number of new coronavirus infections. The decision came after Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed the measures as unnecessary during a meeting with officials earlier this week. “It’s just over the top to send police to track down those who aren’t wearing masks,” Lukashenko said.

  • Taliban says ISIS-K no threat, but bloodshed tells a different story

    "We can completely guarantee security for the Afghan people," a Taliban commander told CBS News, days after a mosque bombing killed more than 50 people.

  • Cause of death for family that mysteriously died near Yosemite revealed

    The Mariposa County sheriff’s department determined that a California family who died mysteriously while hiking near Yosemite in August died of “heat-related” issues.

  • Forget Colombia’s violent past — these Americans live ‘a very comfortable’ life outside Medellín on $4,000 a month

    John and Susan Pazera are unusual expats: they seem to move just about every three years. When COVID made all the things they love about a city unavailable, they decided to move to El Retiro, a smaller, quieter town about 45 minutes away. Panama was one of the stops, and they knew then that they wanted to return.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Four Big Ten programs with best percentage odds of making the College Football Playoff per ESPN

    Four Big Ten programs are among the 10 best odds of making the College Football Playoff according to ESPN.

  • United CEO Says Beware Flying Airlines Without a Vaccine Mandate

    United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby may not want the carrier’s successful Covid-19 vaccine mandate to be a competitive advantage. But when it comes to promoting his airline over others he says to travelers, “caveat emptor” — or “let the buyer beware” — when it comes to booking flights. “Customers can book with confidence on United […]

  • Take a Look at These Behind-the-Scenes Photos From James Bond Films, Starting at Dr. No

    Behind-the-scenes set photos of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig playing James Bond. Eon Productions has been making James Bond films since 1962. There are 25 of them—27 if you include the two that Eon didn't make, 1983's Never Say Never Again and the 1964 Casino Royale, the latter of which is based loosely on the Ian Fleming book—which means there's also a trove of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets.

  • Mom 'terrified' after spotting suspicious figure in baby monitor footage: 'Search every inch of your house'

    She said she had a strange feeling that prompted her to go get her baby.

  • 2 Chinese diners refuse to pay restaurant bill after being allegedly angered by US national anthem

    Two Chinese men reportedly left a restaurant in California without paying because a group of Chinese American diners sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” during an event. What happened: The incident occurred inside a Chinese restaurant in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, according to World Journal, as translated by Taiwan News. “Chinese people singing the American national anthem is so infuriating, we won't pay this bill," the man allegedly said.

  • A 4-foot-8 Black Woman Was Accosted By Group of Boys, Minutes Later a Louisiana Deputy Was Flinging Her By Her Hair In Shocking Video; Investigation Launched

    An investigation has been launched in a New Orleans suburb after a video captured a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy flinging a 4-foot-8 Black woman […]

  • Ayesha and Steph Curry Photographed with Their 3 Children in Sweet July Cover Sneak Peek

    PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the family’s feature in the Food issue of Ayesha’s lifestyle magazine, on stands Oct. 22

  • Judge limits strikers' conduct at Deere plant in Iowa

    A judge on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order that details how picketing workers at the Deere & Co. plant in Davenport must conduct themselves. In seeking the injunction Wednesday, Deere officials alleged that striking workers had disrupted access to the Davenport Works plant and put others at risk. District Court Judge Marlita Greve ordered the union to allow only four picketers at a time near the gates of the plant.

  • The old SRK wouldn’t have kept quiet about his son’s arrest

    In November 2015—a year after prime minister Narendra Modi came to power for the first time—Indian movie superstar Shah Rukh Khan stood up publicly for a Muslim man, Mohammed Akhlaq, who was beaten to death by a Hindu mob. Yesterday (Oct. 21), Khan went to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail to visit his 23-year-old son Aryan for the first time since his arrest in a drugs case on Oct. 3. Aryan Khan has been repeatedly denied bail since he was taken into custody during a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), where the agency seized illegal drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, and MDMA.

  • California Officials Reveal How Hiking Family Mysteriously Dropped Dead

    YouTube/ABCA family of three found dead on a Northern California hiking trail in August died of heat exposure and possible dehydration, the local sheriff’s office revealed Thursday.“Heat-related deaths are extremely difficult to investigate,” Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said at a press conference, citing an official cause of death of “hyperthermia and probably dehydration.”The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their 1-year-old daughter Muji were found mid-August on the Savage Lu

  • Deere gets temporary injunction limiting striking worker picket line -Iowa court

    The union workers' activities were "unwarranted, impermissible and unlawful," Marlita Grave, Chief District Judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District wrote in a Wednesday order. While the injunction does not entirely forbid the strike, the judge limited the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility. When asked for a comment, Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW union that represents the workers, said the union does not discuss ongoing legal matters.

  • ‘Delinquent’ Matt Gaetz Currently Blocked from Practicing Law

    JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GettyThis is one bar tab Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) may regret not paying.Faced with an onslaught of accusations that he engaged in underage sex trafficking—and bracing for criminal charges—Gaetz has allowed his license to practice law in his home state of Florida to lapse.As of Wednesday, Gaetz had not paid the fees he owes to The Florida Bar, which regulates lawyers there, prompting the organization to deem him “delinquent” and “not eligible to practice law in Florida.”The Bar’s

  • Sikh hikers use their turbans to save 2 men at risk of drowning in Canada waterfalls

    Five hikers were walking along a trail in British Columbia, Canada, when they were alerted that two men had slipped off a rock and fallen into a pool just before the rapids below. Quick thinking: On Oct. 11, Kuljinder Kinda, a Sikh electrician from Punjab, India, and his friends were hiking in Golden Ears Provincial Park when a group ahead told them to call for help, NBC News reported. Instead, they came up with the idea to fashion together a makeshift rope out of their turbans and other clothing to pull the men back up.

  • Coast Guard rookie has a stormy start to his career, saving the crew of a sinking sailboat

    U.S. Coast Guard team stages a daring rescue of six crew members from a sinking sailboat off the California coast.