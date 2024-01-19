BourbonCon, UK basketball among best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best holiday weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do including family-friendly events, live music concerts, comedy shows, free events, concerts, plays, art exhibits, dinners, BourbonCon, wine and beer tastings and University of Kentucky basketball.

Buffalo Trace VIP tour guide Freddie Johnson spoke at the 2023 BourbonCon in Lexington. He will be returning for 2024 BourbonCon.

BourbonCon 2024 at Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott

Second annual BourbonCon Jan. 19-29 features bourbon tastings from 30+ Kentucky distilleries, cooking demonstration, Lexington restaurant pop-ups, discussions and more. Starts at $125. Bourbonconlex.com

Fans take photos and enjoy samples at the 2023 BourbonCon in Lexington at the Marriott Griffin Gate. The event will be back in 2024.

Comedian Etta May at Comedy Off Broadway

A previous winner of the American Comedy Awards “Comic Of The Year,” Etta May will bring her clean-comedy routine to Comedy Off Broadway for shows on Jan. 19 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. $22. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Holly Hill Inn dinner with guest chef Nokee Bucayu

Kentucky guest chef Nokee Bucayu joins chef Ouita Michel at Holly Hill Inn for an evening of Filipino cuisine beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. Multicourse dinner with vegetarian options available. $70. 859-846-4732 for reservations. 426 N. Winter St., Midway. Hollyhillinn.com

Hannah Howard Concert at Holla Holler

Musician Hannah Howard, who we recently named among eight Kentucky artists on the rise in 2024, will perform at Holla Holler in Irvine on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. $20. 211 Main St, Irvine. HollaHoller.com.

Simone Porter Concert at the Norton Center

Violinist Simone Porter and pianist Pallavi Mahidhara will perform at the Norton Center for the Arts in Danville on Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. $15-$39. 600 W Walnut St, Danville. NortonCenter.com.

American Aquarium Concert at Manchester Music Hall

North Carolina-based country-rock collective American Aquarium will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. with West Virginia’s Corduroy Brown. $22-$95. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com.

North Carolina band American Aquarium, playing this weekend at Manchester Music Hall, consists of, from left, Ryan Van Fleet, BJ Barham, Shane Boeker, Neil Jones, Alden Hedges and Rhett Huffman.

The Local Honeys and Wayne Graham Concert at The Burl

Two bands with Eastern Kentucky roots will collide when The Local Honeys and Wayne Graham team up for a concert at The Burl on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. $18. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Comedian Nimesh Patel at the Lexington Opera House

Comedian and Emmy-nominated writer Nimesh Patel will bring his “Fast & Loose” Tour to the Lexington Opera House on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Chili Challenge at Talon Winery

Talon Winery will host its ninth annual Chili Challenge on Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. The event will also include live music from Donovan Howard and a barrel tasting courtesy of Talon. $7. 7086 Tates Creek Rd. Facebook.com.

Beer-N-Cheese Bonanza at Blue Stallion Brewing

Blue Stallion Brewing and Yearling Kitchen present a craft beer and cheese pairing featuring a flight of four samples, 4 p.m. Jan. 20. $25 ($11 for cheese only) Eventbrite.com

Wine & Truffle Pairing Course at Harkness Edwards Vineyards

Sip and savor four different wine and truffle pairings during a course at Harkness Edwards Vineyards on Jan. 20 and 21 at 1 and 3 p.m. $39. 5199 Combs Ferry Rd, Winchester. Facebook.com.

15 Club Fan Fest at the Central Bank Center

Get up close and personal with some of your favorite student-athletes from the UK football team ahead of the basketball Cats’ matchup with Georgia when the 15 Club Fan Fest returns to the Central Bank Center on Jan. 20 from 1-6 p.m. $10-$25. 430 W Vine St. Eventbrite.com.

UK Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia at Rupp Arena

Reed Shepherd and the UK men’s basketball team will go to battle with the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. The game will also be televised on the SEC Network. From $85. 430 W Vine St. UKAthletics.com.

John Jacob Niles Tribute Concert at the Gateway Regional Arts Center

Celebrate the music and life of John Jacob Niles with Nero’s Fiddle during a tribute concert at the Gateway Regional Arts Center in Mt. Sterling on Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. Festivities will begin with cocktails and dinner followed by the performance at 7 p.m. $30. 101 E Main St, Mt. Sterling. GRACKentucky.org.

’90s Night at the Thoroughbred Theatre & Wine Bar

Travel back in time when ’90s Night takes over the Thoroughbred Theatre & Wine Bar in Midway with a DJ spinning the hottest hits of the decade, trivia, a costume contest and more on Jan. 20 from 7-10 p.m. $10. 127 E Main St, Midway. ThoroughBredTheatre.com.

Black Jacket Symphony Play Journey’s “Escape” at the Lexington Opera House

The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Journey’s groundbreaking 1981 album “E5C4P3” along with other hits from the Bay Area rock band during a performance at the Lexington Opera House on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. $40-$45. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Lexington Wedding Expo at the Central Bank Center

Get a jump start on planning your big day when the bi-annual Lexington Wedding Expo returns to the Central Bank Center on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. $5. 430 W Vine St. LexingtonWeddingExpos.com.

Lexington Black History Guided Walk at Charles Young Park

Join Outdoor Programs staff from the City of Lexington for a guided walk to learn about and visit several parks preserving Lexington’s African American heritage on Jan. 21 from 1-2 p.m. beginning at Charles Young Park. Free. 215 Midland Ave. LexingtonKy.gov.

Make Your Own Cocktails Class at Chenault Vineyards

Learn how to make three different cocktails with resident bartender Aundria Ford during a class at Chenault Vineyards in Richmond on Jan. 21 from 2-4 p.m. $65. 2284 Barnes Mill Rd, Richmond. Eventbrite.com.

UK Women’s Basketball vs. Mizzou at Rupp Arena

Join UK Women’s Basketball for the We Back Pat game in memory of the late Coach Pat Summit, sponsored by UK Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. UK employees get free admission for themselves and a guest with ID. $5-$8. 430 W Vine St. UKAthletics.com.