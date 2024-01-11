Bourg gardener grows gargantuan 44-pound cabbage, sets Louisiana record

About 20 people gathered outside a Bourg home to take a small piece of an award-winning cabbage. Its outer leaves were roasted and placed in small aluminum foil envelopes.

"It's a family tradition that's supposed to bring you good luck," home gardener Jenny Bourg said.

She grew a 44.115-pound cabbage, with a 7-feet, 2-inch circumference in her backyard and toppled the previous record holder from 2018. Macyn Bertucci had a 28-pound cabbage, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's records.

Jenny Bourg shows off her garden, Jan. 6, in it are the remaining cabbages she planted with her record-setting 44lbs cabbage.

Bourg and her neighbors have eaten most of the record-setting cabbage at this point, but Bourg planted 10 of the whoppers, and she said she's getting tired of eating cabbage.

The record-setting cabbage was cooked as a casserole, and Bourg also smothered it with ham.

"It was sweet and tender and very, very tasty," neighbor Will Theroit said. "This had more of a sweet taste than normal cabbage. It's not sugary; it's just sweet."

Bourg's backyard is reminiscent of a fairytale book. Just past a pink chicken coop decorated to look like an old-time trading post - with signage that reads "T Pecker's Trading Post" - there are rows upon rows of multicolored, oversized vegetables. Cauliflower ranges in color from purple, to gold, and carrots come in orange and red. The cabbages are larger than a normal adult's head.

Jenny Bourg gives neighbor Connie Chauvin a piece of her record-setting cabbage. The cabbage weighed in at over 44lbs claiming the Louisiana State Record.

While tomatoes are out of season, neighbors tell of tomato plants towering over the fence that grew thousands of tomatoes, some of which were 4.5 pounds.

The award-winning cabbage and its siblings, some still growing, are of the Giant Sapporo species. According to Bourg, it is common for them to grow between 17 and 37 pounds, and if treated perfectly, they can get to about 45 pounds.

She started 10 seeds in her greenhouse, then moved them to her raised bed. The soil is a mixture of Black Kow manure, and her own personal compost. The compost is made from the leftovers of her husband's fish, her chickens' poop and other odds and ends. Each day she also adds Blood Meal to the soil in small divots, so that the rain can disperse it to the cabbages' roots.

Jenny Bourg holding her 44lbs cabbage, the new Louisiana State Record.

The other cabbages in her garden, she said, won't exceed the winner because they don't have as much space to grow. This was the first time she grew this type of cabbage and said she didn't have her mind set on any record. After people on the Louisiana Gardener's Facebook group told her to enter her cabbage, she began to do research and saw a grower in Alaska held the world record for the biggest cabbage - 138.25 pounds.

"That's going to be a challenge, but I'm up for the challenge," she said.

Bourg said she's been keeping a garden all her life and enjoys picking out strange species to watch them grow. As an example, she showed off a Purple Dragon carrot. Her 4-year-old grandson, Sampson Gros, had harvested carrots a few days prior, and she had videoed the budding gardener's efforts. Both the purple and orange carrots were the length and width of the Gros's forearms.

A recent harvest from Jenny Bourg's backyard. She recently claimed the Louisiana State Record for the largest cabbage. It weighed in at over 44lbs.

He is becoming a skilled gardener too, Bourg said. She showed off the raised bed where Gros had planted turnip seeds, and turnip leaves were sprouting up all over, even between the cement stepping stones that make up the walkway behind the raised bed.

Like King Midas's golden touch, Bourg's green thumb has unintended side effects. In her front yard she has a decoration of chickens pecking at the ground. To add to the scene's cuteness, Bourg threw down some corn at their beaks. Now she has the beginnings of corn stalks growing outside of her home.

"I didn't know that would happen," she said. "That's deer corn!"

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry had some difficulty tracking down who kept records of plump produce like Bourg's, but going forward the department will be tracking record weights of all varieties of vegetables.

For those who think their plants may be record-setting, the Weights and Measures branch of the Department of Agriculture must take the official measurements. To contact the group, email weightsinfo@ldaf.state.la.us

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Bourg gardener grows 44-pound cabbage, becomes Louisiana record holder