Bourg man convicted of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

After two hours of diliberation, a 12-person jury convicted a bourg man of sexual relations with his relative.

Reuben Billiot was found guilty of Aggravated Crime Against Nature. He was charged in 2019, and faces 25 to 99 years because the alleged victim was under 13-years-old.

The current version of the law would have Billiot face a max of 50 years.

The trial took place in Judge F. Hugh Larose's Thibodaux courtroom and was the second trial before him this week as the courts try to catch up on a backlog from COVID-19.

"That tape, you couldn't argue with that," Juror Michael Phillips said after the trial.

The video was of the alleged victim giving testimony at 5-years-old. The video left many jurors and attendees in tears. Phillips said it was a difficult decision to make, but the alleged victim's details were so specific, it convinced jurors.

The prosecution argued that the alleged acts happened a number of times, escalating in severity until the alleged victim told the mother.

In his closing argument, Prosecutor Jason Chatagnier told jurors to remember what was alleged and spelled out each of the graphic details.

"That poor child crying on the stand," he said. "A five-year-old does not create fiction, they are not authors, they are not movie producers."

As he described the actions alleged in detail, a few jurors grimaced and looked away. One nodded in agreement as Chatagnier said Billiot was guilty.

"What we are left with, is do you believe the victim," he asked.

He was assisted by Alissa Leboeuf. Both are Assistant District Attorneys with the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office.

The Defense argued that video footage showed the children filming each other in a sexual manner. Attorney Jerri Smitko argued that the alleged victim's description proved nothing. It was graphic because the children saw the acts online.

She said the videos were caught by the mother, and when the child was in trouble he/she later lied about Billiot to deflect blame.

"She's told this story and now she has to stick to it," Smitko said.

Smitko called Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Detective Corey Brooks to testify. She questioned him about the tablet that held the videos. Brooks said investigators were never able to search the entire device because it was password protected.

Phillips said jurors wished investigators had provided better evidence, but jurors were still confident in their decision.

