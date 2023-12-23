Bourges named as European culture capital for 2028

Bourges, a medium-sized town in the heart of France, is looking forward to an economic boost after being chosen as the European Capital of Culture for 2028 alongside Ceské Budejovice, in the Czech Republic, and Skopje, in North Macedonia.

Yann Galut, the mayor of Bourges, said that being selected was an “immense honour", while Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said the title would "shine a light on a medium-sized city with big ambitions”.

Three other French cities – Rouen, Montpellier and Clermont-Ferrand – missed out on the status, which ensures both international recognition and substantial tourist numbers.

“We tried to put forward a different vision and a different way of experiencing our European Capital of Culture ,” said Galut.

Launched in 1985 by France and Greece, the European Capital of Culture initiative aims to stimulate cultural tourism by organising exhibitions and festivals and opening new museums.

With a population of 64,000, Bourges campaigned as the standard-bearer for medium-sized towns because towns with fewer than 100,000 inhabitants account for half of all citizens in France and the European Union.

The town, which intends to become a European city of artists and authors, plans to hold a “Printemps Européen de Bourges” in 2028.

Bourges joins other French cities that have held the title, including Paris in 1989, Avignon in 2000, and Lille in 2004.

Since 2021, the European Capital of Culture can also be awarded to a city in an EU candidate country.

Climate change challenges

(with newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Heroes who fought to abolish slavery honoured in Paris Pantheon expo

Ridley Scott's Napoleon epic divides and conquers cinema fans

Women photographers claim their place at Paris Photo Fair