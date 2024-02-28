Bourne Rotary nightly work is expected to begin on Monday, March 4. What to know

Nightly roadwork at the Bourne Rotary will begin on Monday, March 4, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Work to improve the rotary will include drainage work, milling, paving, and pavement markings and will ultimately aim to improve the aging infrastructure. Work will begin Monday night through Friday morning from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the road expected to be fully open by 5 a.m. each morning.

The project should be completed in the fall.

Traffic navigates the Bourne Rotary during the morning commute. Work to improve Cape landmark will begin Monday night through Friday morning from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the road expected to be fully open by 5 a.m. each morning.

MassDOT spokesperson John Goggin said in an email the work was planned with overnight work hours to minimize traffic impacts during peak travel times.

The project was awarded to Falmouth-based Lawrence Lynch Corporation on Oct. 19 with a notice to proceed issued on Nov. 9, said Goggin. The bid amount was awarded for approximately $1.8 million.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce their speed, and use caution, according to the department. Signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to help drivers through the work area.

How to stay informed

MassDOT recommends downloading the Mass511 mobile app or visiting www.mass511.com to see live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before hitting the road. Users can subscribe to get text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Drivers can also dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions and follow @MassDOT on X, formerly known as Twitter, to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

