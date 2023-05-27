Bournemouth: BCP Council issues litter warning to beachgoers

People heading to the beach over the bank holiday weekend have been urged not to litter.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council's message comes as temperatures are expected to reach 22C (71F) in the coming days.

The authority said around 2,000 tonnes of waste was left on the beach each year, costing the council time and resources to remove.

It has issued some new guidelines in a bid to stop beach litter.

The council said it would welcome all the visitors planning to head to the seafront over the weekend.

Hundreds of people usually flock to the seaside in Dorset during the summer

But it is asking them to drop the litter in the colour coded waste bins at the end of the day and use the green bins for recycling and red bins for general waste.

"If beach bins are full - take your rubbish home and dispose of it safely," it said in a statement.

Residents have also been asked to bring their own re-useable food containers, cutlery and ashtrays and to use the free water refill stations across the seafront.

The council said that toy libraries, where children's beach toys could be recycled and reused, could also be found along the seafront.

The authority's message comes as several measures including new water taps and security cameras were set up over the past years in a bid to stop beach litter.

