Bournemouth beach: Boating suspended at pier after deaths of two children

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, died in the incident at Bournemouth beach

All boat operations from Bournemouth Pier have been suspended “as a precaution” following the deaths of two children in a suspected riptide.

Sunnah Khan, 12, and Joe Abbess, 17, lost their lives after they and eight others got into difficulty in the water last Wednesday.

Police are investigating whether the wash from the propeller of the Dorset Belle pleasure cruiser may have contributed to the incident.

An inquest opening on Monday heard there was a “suggestion” a riptide also played a part in their deaths.

Police keeping an ‘open mind’

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council confirmed on Tuesday that the ban on boat operations would be in place until the outcome of a police investigation was known.

Dorset Police has said it was keeping an “open mind” about the circumstances that led to the deaths and dismissed speculation the pair had jumped from the pier.

Joe Abbess, from Southampton, was a trainee chef who was 'kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny'

The force said it was considering causes including the impact of weather conditions and the state of the water.

A BCP Council spokesperson said: “All boat operations from the pier have been suspended as a precaution, pending a conclusion to the police investigation.

“We are aware the investigation is complex and will consult with Dorset Police when the investigation is complete.”

A pleasure boat, named the Dorset Belle, has been impounded by police - Finnbarr Webster

The Dorset Belle boat was impounded by police after the incident and a man in his 40s, described as being “on the water” at the time of the deaths, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Dorset Police confirmed that the man, who was released on Thursday under investigation, was not known to the victims.

‘Sudden riptide’

At the inquest, Nicola Muller, the coroner’s assistant, confirmed reports of a sudden riptide in the sea at the time of the tragedy.

Rachael Griffin, the Dorset coroner, said the proceedings would be adjourned until 18 September while the police investigation was ongoing.

Stephanie Williams, Sunnah’s mother, paid tribute to her “beautiful” daughter on social media earlier this week.

Stephanie Williams with her daughter Sunnah Khan

“No parent should ever have to go through what her dad and I are going through. We love you so much baby girl”, she said.

Friends of Joe said they are in “disbelief” following his death and that it will “leave a massive hole in our hearts”.

One of Joe’s closest friends at City College in Southampton, Ben McKinnon, 17, said: “He was always amazing, very kind, very caring, he would always look out for others.

“He was just an amazing person all round, very kind-hearted, well-rounded young man and he had a bright future ahead of him.”

