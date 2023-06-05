Bournemouth beach deaths – latest: Mother of ‘angel’ who ‘drowned’ still in dark over what happened

The mother of a girl who died in the Bournemouth beach tragedy has said she is still in the dark about what happened during the incident.

Sunnah Khan, 12 and Joe Abbess, 17, died last week after getting into difficulty in the sea off the pier.

Sunnah’s mother, Stephanie Williams, 32, said she has not been given any information beyond what Dorset Police said at a news conference following the deaths.

“It’s just really difficult to accept,” she told The Sun. “Somebody has potentially caused Sunnah to be taken away from us. Ms Williams added the cause of her daughter’s death was “drowning” but there were “no other injuries”.

Joe, from Southampton, was identified as the other victim.

His family said they were “heartbroken and devastated” at the loss of a “fabulous young man” and “talented trainee chef” who was enjoying a day at Bournemouth beach when he died on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the incident has been released under investigation.

Victim’s mother still in the dark over what happened

The mother of a girl who died in the Bournemouth beach tragedy has said she is still in the dark about what happened during the incident.

Sunnah Khan, 12 and Joe Abbess, 17, died last week after getting into difficulty in the sea off the pier.

Her mother, Stephanie Williams, 32, said she has not been given any information beyond what Dorset Police said at a news conference following the deaths.

“It’s just really difficult to accept,” she told The Sun. "Somebody has potentially caused Sunnah to be taken away from us.

Ms Williams added the cause of her daughter’s death was drowning but there were “no other injuries”.

(Twitter/Stephanie Williams)

Recap: everything we know so far about the beach deaths

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Here is everything we know so far:

What happened at Bournemouth pier?

A 17-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water off Bournemouth beach this week has been described by his family as a “fabulous young man” and “a wonderful son and brother”.

Joe Abbess, from Southampton, was “kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny”, they said.

Jane Dalton reports:

Bournemouth beach victim, 17, was talented young chef, say ‘heartbroken’ family

Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the Bournemouth beach tragedy.

Two youngsters died last week after getting into difficulty in the sea off the pier.

It remains unclear how the victims, who sustained “critical injuries”, died. We’ll bring you updates on this story as they come in.

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Bournemouth has been rocked by the tragic deaths of two children who got into trouble in the sea as thousands of half-term holidaymakers descended on the popular beach.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday.

Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.

Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.

It comes after police dismissed speculation that the victims had jumped off the pier or were hit by a vessel on the water.

Here we look at what a riptide is and what to do if you get caught in one:

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Bournemouth: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident

Family’s full tribute to ‘wonderful son and brother'

In a statement provided to Dorset Police, the family of Joe Abbess, said: “We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed.

“His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.

“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.

“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded.”

Boy, 17, who died in Bournemouth beach tragedy identified by police

A 17-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water off Bournemouth beach this week has been described by his family as a “fabulous young man” and “a wonderful son and brother”.

Joe Abbess, from Southampton, was “kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny”, according to a family statement issued by Dorset Police.

A 12-year-old girl, named in reports as Sunnah Khan, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, died at the same time.

Jane Dalton reports.

Boy, 17, who died in Bournemouth beach tragedy identified by police

Everything we know about impounded sightseeing boat after Bournemouth beach deaths

A sightseeing boat has been impounded by police after two children died in a tragic sea incident in Bournemouth this week.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near the Pier on Wednesday.

Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.

A day after the incident, forensic officers were seen onboard the sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour.

Everything we know about the Bournemouth beach deaths

A packed beach, a fight and a single bunch of flowers: Mystery Bournemouth deaths fail to deter tourists

Mystery still surrounds the events that saw a 17 year-old-boy and a 12 year-girl lose their lives - but Bournemouth beach was as busy as ever. Tara Cobham reports

A beach and a bunch of flowers: Busy Bournemouth welcomes tourists day after deaths

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Bournemouth has been rocked by the tragic deaths of two children who got into trouble in the sea as thousands of half-term holidaymakers descended on the popular beach.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday.

Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.

Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.

It comes after police dismissed speculation that the victims had jumped off the pier or were hit by a vessel on the water.

Here we look at what a riptide is and what to do if you get caught in one:

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Everything we know about the area surrounding the Bournemouth beach deaths

Jet skis and other watercraft operating in the Bournemouth and Poole areas must follow specific rules between April and October.

Bournemouth, a popular seaside town on England’s south coast, is popular with locals and tourists during the summer months.

Average temperatures in and around the pier area of the sea are 12.4C for the month of June and can exceed 16 in September, according to the surf-forecast website.

The website says the area tends to receive a mix of “groundswells” and “windswells”, with surfers warned to “watch out for rips and crowds.

Everything we know about the Bournemouth beach deaths

Bournemouth pleasure boat seized by police returned to pier twice as beach tragedy unfolded

Sunday 4 June 2023 12:23 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A boat seized by police in Bournemouth returned twice to the pier during the tragic incident that led to the death of two children on Wednesday, marine traffic data shows.

The 49-year-old sea-going passenger boat, Dorset Belle, was impounded by officers on Thursday and was the subject of further searches on Friday as it remained at the Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour, guarded by a police van.

It comes as Dorset police are continuing investigations into the vessel and any role it may have had in the incident that led to the deaths of a girl, 12, from High Wycombe and a boy, 17, from Southampton.

A man in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He was released under investigation on Thursday.

Bournemouth pleasure boat seized by police returned to pier twice as tragedy unfolded

Dorset Police dismiss reports of jumping off pier or jet skis involved in incident

At a press conference on Thursday, Dorset Police dismissed reports that the deceased had jumped from the pier or had been hit by a jet ski.

Rachel Farrell, assistant chief constable, confirmed that none of the swimmers had been in “physical contact” with any vessel.

She said that a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and the force was investigating what “caused that to happen”.

“As we have a person in custody, you will know there is only limited information I can give about the investigation,” Ms Farrell said.

“However, to avoid further speculation, I am able to tell you that it’s clear that yesterday a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and we are investigating the circumstances or event that caused that to happen.

Ms Farrell added that the two who died were not related to each other and those involved were “different people from different families” who were assisted by “great-spirited members of the public”.

‘Hero’ teenagers rushed into water to help save swimmers at Bournemouth beach

Two teenagers have been hailed heroes after they helped bring a man struggling in the water off Bournemouth Pier to safety on the day two children died in the sea.

Iona Hunter, 14 and Kaiden Andre, 15, were swimming in water at Bournemouth beach on the day of a tragic incident, which led to the deaths of a 12-year-old girl from High Wycombe - identified on social media as Sunnah Khan - and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton.

Eight others were treated by paramedics after being rescued from the sea. The father of one of the survivors previously addressed rumours of what happened during the tragedy, saying his daughter was caught in a rip tide.

Amid the chaotic scenes on the south coast beach, Basingstoke teenagers Iona and Kaiden along with their group of friends have been praised for helping a man who was struggling in the water.

A young boy was first helped out of the sea by their friend Max, when Iona and Kaiden realised others were in trouble.

‘Hero’ teenagers rushed into water to help save swimmers at Bournemouth beach

Family of girl who died in Bournemouth beach tragedy say death left ‘hole in our hearts’

The family of a 12-year-old girl who died in a tragic incident on Bournemouth beach has said her death left “a hole in all of our hearts”.

The girl, identified as Sunnah on social media, and a 17-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in the water next to Bournemouth Pier.

Eight others were pulled from the water on Wednesday but did not suffer serious injuries.

Police arrested a man in his forties who was “on the water” at the time on suspicion of manslaughter, but he has since been released under investigation.

A relative of the 12-year-old, who lived in High Wycombe, has now paid tribute, saying the family will remember her “every day for the rest of our lives”.

Family of girl who died in Bournemouth tragedy say death left ‘hole in our hearts’

Everything we know about the Bournemouth beach deaths

Tragedy struck a packed Bournemouth beach yesterday as two youngsters died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were recovered from the water after getting into difficulty off the main pier as thousands of beachgoers enjoyed the sunny half-term weather.

They were treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Dorset Police said the two deceased - a 17-year-old boy from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire - sustained “critical injuries”.

Everything we know about the Bournemouth beach deaths

Teenagers hailed as heroes after risking lives to save drowning man on day of tragedy

Two teenagers have been hailed heroes after they helped bring a man struggling in the water off Bournemouth pier to safety.

The teenagers were swimming in water at Bournemouth beach on the day of a tragic incident which saw a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy die, and eight others pulled from the sea with injuries.

Iona Hunter, 14, and Kaiden Andre, 15, said they swam out to help a young man and young woman.

“The man was struggling, so me and Kaiden both put his weight on our shoulders to help keep him afloat,” The Times quotes Ioana as saying.

“I wasn’t really feeling anything at that point — I was just thinking about trying to get him back to shore. He was heavy . . . he had inhaled lots of water.”

The 14-year-old estimated that a lifeguard swam out to them around 15 minutes after she raised her hand to get their attention.

Everything we know about impounded sightseeing boat after Bournemouth beach deaths

A sightseeing boat has been impounded by police after two children died in a tragic sea incident in Bournemouth this week.

A day after the incident, forensic officers were seen onboard the sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour.

Here’s everything we know:

Everything we know about impounded boat after Bournemouth beach deaths

Dorset Police dismiss reports of jumping off pier or jet skis involved in incident

At a press conference on Thursday, Dorset Police dismissed reports that the deceased had jumped from the pier or had been hit by a jet ski.

Rachel Farrell, assistant chief constable, confirmed that none of the swimmers had been in “physical contact” with any vessel.

She said that a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and the force was investigating what “caused that to happen”.

“As we have a person in custody, you will know there is only limited information I can give about the investigation,” Ms Farrell said.

“However, to avoid further speculation, I am able to tell you that it’s clear that yesterday a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and we are investigating the circumstances or event that caused that to happen.

Ms Farrell added that the two who died were not related to each other and those involved were “different people from different families” who were assisted by “great-spirited members of the public”.

Watch: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Bournemouth has been rocked by the tragic deaths of two children who got into trouble in the sea as thousands of half-term holidaymakers descended on the popular beach.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday.

Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.

Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

Here’s everything we know so far after a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton died in a tragic incident.

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about pier tragedy

Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat

The father of one of the survivors of the Bournemouth beach tragedy has addressed the rumours surrounding the mystery events that led to the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, as police search a pleasure boat as part of their investigation.

Survivor Lauren Tate, 18, one of eight others who were injured, was treated in hospital and is now continuing to recover at home, after a rip tide took her and her friends out to sea when they were swimming by the pier, according to her father.

In response to the intense speculation that has surrounded the incident, her father told MailOnline: “We’ve seen all the stuff about boats and jet skis but it wasn’t like that. She was swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out.

“She was lucky to get pulled from the sea by the coastguard and one of her other friends was rescued by a paddleboarder.

“I know the boy who died was at college with her, but I don’t know anything about him. All she told me is that they all met up on the train and headed to Bournemouth beach for the day.”

Bournemouth tragedy survivor’s father addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat

Teenager hailed a ‘hero’ for helping struggling swimmers to shore on Bournemouth beach

A 15-year-old from Basingstone has been called a “hero” after he helped people struggling in choppy waters on Bournemouth beach.

Kaiden Andre, 15, was swimming in the water with his friend Ioana near Bournemouth pier when he heard the shouts of a man.

His mum, Jody, told the Daily Echo: “He was kicking and flapping but Kaiden managed to keep his head above water. Then Iona began having some trouble and so he did the same with her.

“Kaiden said to me he has never known the sea to be that choppy. There was no jumping off the pier, no speeding boats, he just saw this young guy in trouble and went to help.”

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.

It comes after police dismissed speculation that the victims had jumped off the pier or were hit by a vessel on the water.

Here we look at what a riptide is and what to do if you get caught in one:

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about the area

Jet skis and other watercraft operating in the Bournemouth and Poole areas must follow specific rules between April and October.

Bournemouth, a popular seaside town on England’s south coast, is popular with locals and tourists during the summer months.

Average temperatures in and around the pier area of the sea are 12.4C for the month of June and can exceed 16 in September, according to the surf-forecast website.

The website says the area tends to receive a mix of “groundswells” and “windswells”, with surfers warned to “watch out for rips and crowds.”

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor addresses rumours

The father of one of the survivors of the Bournemouth beach tragedy has addressed the rumours surrounding the mystery events that led to the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, as police search a pleasure boat as part of their investigation.

Survivor Lauren Tate, 18, one of eight others who were injured, was treated in hospital and is now continuing to recover at home, after a rip tide took her and her friends out to sea when they were swimming by the pier, according to her father.

In response to the intense speculation that has surrounded the incident, her father told MailOnline: “We’ve seen all the stuff about boats and jet skis but it wasn’t like that. She was swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out.

“She was lucky to get pulled from the sea by the coastguard and one of her other friends was rescued by a paddleboarder.”

Read on here:

Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor addresses rumours

Family of girl who died in Bournemouth beach tragedy say death left ‘hole in our hearts’

The family of a 12-year-old girl who died in a tragic incident on Bournemouth beach has said her death left “a hole in all of our hearts”.

The girl, identified as Sunnah on social media, and a 17-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in the water next to Bournemouth Pier.

Eight others were pulled from the water on Wednesday but did not suffer serious injuries.

Police arrested a man in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time on suspicion of manslaughter, but he has since been released under investigation.

A relative of the 12-year-old, who lived in High Wycombe, has now paid tribute, saying the family will remember her “every day for the rest of our lives”.

“She was an absolute force of nature, liked by all and loved by so many,” The Times quotes a family member as saying. “She will be so sorely missed by her parents, siblings and friends.

“There are no words to describe the hole she has left in all of our hearts but we will remember her every day for the rest of our lives.”

Family of girl who died in Bournemouth tragedy say death left ‘hole in our hearts’

Family and friends pay tribute to 12-year-old girl who died in Bournemouth sea tragedy

Tributes have also flooded in on social media for the 12-year-old girl who passed away on Wednesday afternoon in Bournemouth.

The girl, identified as Sunnah on social media, died after getting into difficulty in the water next to Bournemouth Pier.

One friend wrote online: “She was such an amazing person. She was so kind caring, her smile lit up a room. It was far too early for our angel to gain wings.”

Another said: “She was basically my sister and I can’t believe it. Love you so much Sunnah.”

A relative of the 12-year-old, who lived in High Wycombe, has also paid tribute, saying the family will remember her “every day for the rest of our lives”.

“She was an absolute force of nature, liked by all and loved by so many,” The Times quotes a family member as saying. “She will be so sorely missed by her parents, siblings and friends.

“There are no words to describe the hole she has left in all of our hearts but we will remember her every day for the rest of our lives.”

Tory MP says Dorset Police should provide more information

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, said he believed Dorset Police should provide more information to avoid “wild speculation”.

He said: “There needs to be a review, the police are conducting their investigation, there needs to be a review of the circumstances to see whether any safety measures and protocols need to be upgraded to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future.

“I encourage Dorset Police to clarify the general circumstances of this tragic accident to avoid further wild speculation and uncertainty for parents who may be cautious about going to any part of the beach, unclear of exactly what happened in this terrible incident.”

The vessel’s website states that it was purpose-built as a passenger boat to operate locally and could “cope with the occasional challenging swell conditions encountered at local piers”.

(PA)

Watch: Witness describes ‘panic’ on beach after tragic incident

Saturday 3 June 2023 09:40 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Bournemouth beach tragedy ‘like scene from horror film’ as child’s body ‘floated in water’

Eyewitnesses described a tragedy on Bournemouth beach that left two children dead as “like a horror movie”.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy suffered “critical” injuries in a fatal incident that occurred next to Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday afternoon.

Nicola Holton, 43, and Stuart Clark, 42, were on the beach with their two children when the tragedy unfolded shortly after 4pm yesterday. They said the scene turned into something from “a horror film.”

Ms Holton said: “A lifeguard ran into the water with a surfboard and it seemed to take ages for him to get to them. There was an announcement to get out of the water and then the lifeguards started bringing people back to shore.

“A few were taken to the lifeguard tent and then we saw the young man and girl brought out. We were packing up our things to leave as quickly as we could. It was just awful.”

Bournemouth beach tragedy ‘like scene from horror film’ as body ‘floating in water’

ICYMI: Bournemouth MP calls for police to end speculations

Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, called for Dorset police to end “wild speculation” around the tragic incident that led to the death of a 12-year old and a 17-year-old at the beach.

“I encourage Dorset police to clarify the general circumstances of this tragic accident to avoid further wild speculation and uncertainty for parents who may be cautious about going to any part of the beach, unclear of exactly what happened in this terrible incident,” Mr Ellwood told PA.

“There needs to be a review of the circumstances to see whether any safety measures and protocols need to be upgraded to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future,” he said.

Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat

The father of one of the survivors of the Bournemouth beach tragedy has addressed the rumours surrounding the mystery events that led to the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, as police search a pleasure boat as part of their investigation.

Survivor Lauren Tate, 18, one of eight others who were injured, was treated in hospital and is now continuing to recover at home, after a rip tide took her and her friends out to sea when they were swimming by the pier, according to her father.

In response to the intense speculation that has surrounded the incident, her father told MailOnline: “We’ve seen all the stuff about boats and jet skis but it wasn’t like that. She was swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out.

Bournemouth tragedy survivor’s father addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

Tragedy struck a packed Bournemouth beach yesterday as two youngsters died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were recovered from the water after getting into difficulty off the main pier as thousands of beachgoers enjoyed the sunny half-term weather.

They were treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

Police say there was 'no physical contact' between vessel and swimmers at Bournemouth beach

Saturday 3 June 2023 04:00 , Joe Middleton

MP calls for safety review following Bournemouth beach deaths

A Bournemouth MP has called for a safety review following the death of two youngsters who died after getting into trouble off the popular beach and called on police to clarify the circumstances to end “wild speculation”.

The sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, which is at the centre of investigations, has been impounded by Dorset Police following the incident on Wednesday in which a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton died.

Another eight people were treated by paramedics.

A man aged in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has been released under investigation on Thursday while police inquiries continue.

MP calls for safety review following Bournemouth beach deaths

Bournemouth: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident

Saturday 3 June 2023 02:00 , Joe Middleton

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

Tragedy struck a packed Bournemouth beach yesterday as two youngsters died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were recovered from the water after getting into difficulty off the main pier as thousands of beachgoers enjoyed the sunny half-term weather.

They were treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

A boat seized by police in Bournemouth returned twice to the pier during the tragic incident that led to the death of two children on Wednesday, marine traffic data shows.

The 49-year-old sea-going passenger boat, Dorset Belle, was impounded by officers on Thursday and was the subject of further searches on Friday as it remained at the Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour, guarded by a police van.

In a new development, the website Marine Traffic indicated that the vessel had visited Bournemouth Pier, the scene of the incident, at 4pm, minutes before the first 999 calls were made, and returned again afterwards.

It comes as Dorset police are continuing investigations into the vessel and any role it may have had in the incident that led to the deaths of a girl, 12, from High Wycombe and a boy, 17, from Southampton.

Joe Middleton has more:

Bournemouth pleasure boat seized by police returned to pier twice as tragedy unfolded

Everything we know about impounded sightseeing boat after Bournemouth beach deaths

A sightseeing boat has been impounded by police after two children died in a tragic sea incident in Bournemouth this week.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near the Pier on Wednesday.

Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.

A day after the incident, forensic officers were seen onboard the sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour.

Everything we know about impounded boat after Bournemouth beach deaths

ICYMI: Police say there was 'no physical contact' between vessel and swimmers at Bournemouth beach

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Bournemouth has been rocked by the tragic deaths of two children who got into trouble in the sea as thousands of half-term holidaymakers descended on the popular beach.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday.

Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.

Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Pleasure boat at centre of beach deaths investigation ‘was not licensed’

The sightseeing boat at the centre of investigations into the death of two youngsters ‘was not licensed’ by the local authority, a council spokesman has confirmed.

A spokesman for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council told PA: “We do not license this boat.”

This comes despite the authority’s website stating: “Any person who wishes to be in charge or navigate a pleasure boat/vessel, including Poole Harbour and Christchurch Harbour, for the purpose of letting it out for hire to members of the public, or to be used for carrying passengers for hire, must obtain a licence from us.”

The spokesman declined to comment on whether any other organisation licensed the Dorset Belle and referred all enquiries to Dorset Police.

Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat

The father of one of the survivors of the Bournemouth beach tragedy has addressed the rumours surrounding the mystery events that led to the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, as police search a pleasure boat as part of their investigation.

Survivor Lauren Tate, 18, one of eight others who were injured, was treated in hospital and is now continuing to recover at home, after a rip tide took her and her friends out to sea when they were swimming by the pier, according to her father.

In response to the intense speculation that has surrounded the incident, her father told MailOnline: “We’ve seen all the stuff about boats and jet skis but it wasn’t like that. She was swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out.

Bournemouth tragedy survivor’s father addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat

MP calls for safety review following Bournemouth beach deaths

A Bournemouth MP has called for a safety review following the death of two youngsters who died after getting into trouble off the popular beach and called on police to clarify the circumstances to end “wild speculation”.

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP, for Bournemouth East, told the PA news agency: “There needs to be a review, the police are conducting their investigation, there needs to be a review of the circumstances to see whether any safety measures and protocols need to be upgraded to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future.

“I encourage Dorset Police to clarify the general circumstances of this tragic accident to avoid further wild speculation and uncertainty for parents who may be cautious about going to any part of the beach, unclear of exactly what happened in this terrible incident.”

Map shows route pleasure boat Dorset Belle took at time of tragedy

Here is a map which shows the journey that pleasure boat Dorset Belle took at the time of the incident on Bournemouth beach.

The boat left the pier at 4pm and then returned at 4.38pm, shortly after the ambulance service requested assistance near the pier.

(The Independent/Datawrapper)

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Bournemouth has been rocked by the tragic deaths of two children who got into trouble in the sea as thousands of half-term holidaymakers descended on the popular beach.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday.

Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.

Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.

Matt Mathers explains.

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Experts advise on how to stay safe while swimming in open water

Each year, rising temperatures and longer days in summer encourage Britons to seek out bodies of water to cool off and have fun in.

Swimming, paddleboarding and other water-based activities can provide a wholesome day for families and friends, whether that’s in lakes, rivers, or at the seaside. However, there are a number of safety measures individuals should remember when taking part in these.

It comes after several people had drowned in rivers, lakes and in the sea in recent weeks, with four deaths occurring over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend alone.

Kate Ng reports.

Experts advise on how to stay safe while swimming in open water

Bournemouth: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident

Passenger aboard Dorset Belle recalls moment body pulled from water

A passenger on board the Dorset Belle when the deaths of two young people occurred at a Bournemouth has recalled seeing a body pulled from the water.

Luke Owen went for a trip with his family on the vessel shortly before 10 people got into trouble in the sea on Wednesday afternoon at around 4pm.

Mr Owen said he was surprised to see an empty beach after they docked up following the tour and was told by the boat operator that somebody was being pulled from the water.

He told the Daily Mirror: “Nothing really affects me but when it’s something like that it kind of hits you.

“Especially as I was with the family, my little one especially, I wanted to get out of there.

“My son’s 14 so he wanted to see what was going on so we looked briefly and police were saying for people to move.”

Everything we know about impounded sightseeing boat after Bournemouth beach deaths

A sightseeing boat has been impounded by police after two children died in a tragic sea incident in Bournemouth this week.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near the Pier on Wednesday.

Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.

A day after the incident, forensic officers were seen onboard the sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports.

Everything we know about impounded boat after Bournemouth beach deaths

Watch: Tory MP Tobias Ellwood says Bournemouth council to review protocols on pier after two fatalities

A packed beach, a fight and a single bunch of flowers: Mystery Bournemouth deaths fail to deter tourists

Mystery still surrounds the events that saw a 17 year-old-boy and a 12 year-girl lose their lives - but Bournemouth beach was as busy as ever on Thursday. Tara Cobham reports

A beach and a bunch of flowers: Busy Bournemouth welcomes tourists day after deaths

No jet skis or pier jumpers involved in Bournemouth beach deaths, police say

No jet skis or pier jumping were involved in the deaths of two children at Bournemouth beach, Dorset Police have said.

There was also no physical contact between the 10 swimmers plucked from the waves on Wednesday evening and any vessel, the force added on Thursday.

A 40-year-old man “on the water” at the time of the tragedy has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The youngsters who died after being pulled from the sea – a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl – had suffered “critical injuries”. Eight other people were treated on the beach for injuries described as non-threatening.

No jet skis or pier jumpers involved in Bournemouth beach tragedy, police say

Map shows route pleasure boat Dorset Belle took at time of tragedy

Here is a map which shows the journey that pleasure boat Dorset Belle took at the time of the incident on Bournemouth beach.

The boat left the pier at 4pm and then returned at 4.38pm, shortly after the ambulance service requested assistance near the pier.

(The Independent/Datawrapper)

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Jet skis and other watercraft operating in the Bournemouth and Poole areas must follow specific rules between April and October.

Bournemouth, a popular seaside town on England’s south coast, is popular with locals and tourists during the summer months.

Average temperatures in and around the pier area of the sea are 12.4C for the month of June and can exceed 16 in September, according to the surf-forecast website.

The website says the area tends to receive a mix of “groundswells” and “windswells”, with surfers warned to “watch out for rips and crowds.

Read on here:

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

People inspect the impounded Dorset Belle

Pictures show a group of people inspecting the cabin of the Dorset Belle cruise boat which has been impounded at Cobb's Quay Marine in Poole, Dorset.

(PA)

(PA)

Eyewitnesses suggest swimmers got caught up in dangerous riptide on in Bournemouth sea tragedy

Eyewitnesses to Wednesday’s tragedy have suggested that the swimmers got caught up in a dangerous riptide leading to the fatal incident.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council leader Councillor Vicky Slade has said she will be discussing safety at the pier with local MP Conor Burns on Friday.

The local authority’s website states that all passenger-carrying boats must be issued with a licence to operate in the area.

It also states from April to October, yellow marker buoys are set out 200 metres from the low water mark to indicate that watercraft must not “go beyond 6 knots, annoy or endanger other beach users or run ashore or launch from the beach.”

The nearby Boscombe artificial reef has the speed limit all-year round.

Cllr Slade said: “There is no evidence to suggest any of those rules have been breached.

“We are confident with our partners that any lessons that need to be learned in the future will be learned.”

Dorset Police has said they are working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to investigate the incident.

(PA Wire)

MP calls for safety review following Bournemouth beach tragedy

A Bournemouth MP has called for a review of safety following the death of two youngsters who died after getting into trouble off the popular beach and called on police to clarify the circumstances to end “wild speculation”.

The sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, which is at the centre of investigations, has been impounded by Dorset Police following the incident on Wednesday in which a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton died.

Another eight people were treated by paramedics.

A man aged in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has been released under investigation on Thursday while police inquiries continue.

On Friday, the 49-year-old sea-going passenger boat Dorset Belle remains at anchor at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour, guarded by a police van.

According to the website Marine Traffic, the vessel had visited Bournemouth Pier, the scene of the tragic incident, at 4pm, just minutes before the first 999 calls were made.

Dorset Police has said that no physical contact was made between the swimmers and any vessel or jet-ski and those involved had not been jumping off the pier.

The force has declined to comment on any investigation into the Dorset Belle and refused to say what or if any vessel was involved

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP, for Bournemouth East, told the PA news agency: “There needs to be a review, the police are conducting their investigation, there needs to be a review of the circumstances to see whether any safety measures and protocols need to be upgraded to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future.

“I encourage Dorset Police to clarify the general circumstances of this tragic accident to avoid further wild speculation and uncertainty for parents who may be cautious about going to any part of the beach, unclear of exactly what happened in this terrible incident.”

The vessel’s website states that it was purpose-built as a passenger boat to operate locally and could “cope with the occasional challenging swell conditions encountered at local piers”.

(PA Wire)

Pleasure boat ‘Dorset Belle’ guarded by police cars this morning in Bournemouth

A cruise boat called the Dorset Belle which has been impounded at Cobb’s Quay Marina in Poole, Dorset, is being guarded by police this morning.

It comes after a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 sustained “critical injuries” on Wednesday, and later died in hospital following an incident off Bournemouth beach

(PA Wire)

(PA)

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

Bournemouth has been rocked by the tragic deaths of two children who got into trouble in the sea as thousands of half-term holidaymakers descended on the popular beach.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday.

Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.

Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.

It comes after police dismissed speculation that the victims had jumped off the pier or were hit by a vessel on the water.

Here we look at what a riptide is and what to do if you get caught in one:

What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy

A packed beach, a fight and a single bunch of flowers: Mystery Bournemouth deaths fail to deter tourists

Mystery still surrounds the events that saw a 17 year-old-boy and a 12 year-girl lose their lives - but Bournemouth beach was as busy as ever. Tara Cobham reports:

A lone bunch of flowers among the countless holidaymakers serves as a reminder of the tragic event that took place less than 24 hours ago.

The sun beats down on Bournemouth as children delight in digging sandcastles around the pink roses, sunbathing parents watch on, and the sounds of teenagers laughing and playing music waft on the breeze.

On Wednesday afternoon this stretch of beach, enjoying shade from the iconic pier, witnessed a tragedy that has baffled the country.

A beach and a bunch of flowers: Busy Bournemouth welcomes tourists day after deaths

Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat

The father of one of the survivors of the Bournemouth beach tragedy has addressed the rumours surrounding the mystery events that led to the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, as police search a pleasure boat as part of their investigation.

Survivor Lauren Tate, 18, one of eight others who were injured, was treated in hospital and is now continuing to recover at home, after a rip tide took her and her friends out to sea when they were swimming by the pier, according to her father.

In response to the intense speculation that has surrounded the incident, her father told MailOnline: “We’ve seen all the stuff about boats and jet skis but it wasn’t like that. She was swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out.

“She was lucky to get pulled from the sea by the coastguard and one of her other friends was rescued by a paddleboarder.

“I know the boy who died was at college with her, but I don’t know anything about him. All she told me is that they all met up on the train and headed to Bournemouth beach for the day.”

Bournemouth tragedy survivor’s father addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat

Watch: Witness describes ‘panic’ on beach after tragic incident

Police search pleasure boat as girl, 12, and boy, 17, die in beach incident mystery

Police have searched a pleasure boat as part of the investigation into the deaths of two children who sustained “critical injuries” at Bournemouth beach on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old boy from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from High Wycombe lost their lives after being pulled from the sea in front of horrified beachgoers on Wednesday afternoon.

A man in his forties, who was “on the water” at the time but not known to the children, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, police said. He was released under investigation on Thursday evening.

Eight other children, who had minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene, were also rescued. It is not thought the group all knew each other.

Pleasure boat searched as girl, 12, and boy, 17, die in beach mystery

Beachgoers filmed Bournemouth tragedy victim receiving CPR

Beachgoers filmed paramedics delivering CPR to people involved in an incident off Bournemouth Pier that killed two youngsters, witnesses have said.

The deceased - a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl - sustained “critical injuries” and died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were treated for injuries described as non-threatening. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

People at the scene have hit out at those who filmed emergency services.

Nicola Holton, who was at the beach with her husband, said she witnessed lifeguards entering the sea trying to help “multiple people” who were struggling in the water.

Beachgoers filmed Bournemouth tragedy victim receiving CPR

Bournemouth beach tragedy ‘like scene from horror film’ as child’s body ‘floated in water’

Eyewitnesses described a tragedy on Bournemouth beach that left two children dead as “like a horror movie”.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy suffered “critical” injuries in a fatal incident that occurred next to Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested a man in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time on suspicion of manslaughter and investigations to establish exactly what happened are ongoing.

Read more from Matt Mathers here:

Bournemouth beach tragedy ‘like scene from horror film’ as body ‘floating in water’

Pleasure boat under ‘police cordon’

A pleasure boat has been cordoned off by the police investigating the deaths of two children who sustained “critical injuries” at Bournemouth beach.

Forensic officers were seen onboard the Dorset Belle which is docked at a harbour in Poole.

“This vessel is under a police cordon. No one is permitted onboard or to touch the vessel,” police sources told The Sun

Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor says daughter taken out by ‘rip tide'

The father of a survivor of Wednesday’s tragic incident has said his daughter was taken out by a “rip tide”.

Lauren Tate, 18, was treating in hospital for a short period of time and is now recovering at home.

Her father told the Mail Online: “We’ve seen all the stuff about boats and jet skis but it wasn’t like that. She was swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out.”

The 18-year-old was pulled from the sea by a coastguard.

(PA)

Bournemouth beachgoers recall ‘tragic’ incident

Tributes poured in for the two children who died just hours before following a dramatic rescue effort.

Bill Jackson, 66, told Daily Echo that it “so sad” that it had happened in Bournemouth.“It’s a great town, it’s a lovely town,” he said.

“My grandson’s at that age so it’s scary, it’s absolutely devastating.”

“[It’s] absolutely tragic,” said 44-year-old Lee Parkinson.

“I’m not sure about the details but we got news that there was a couple of air ambulances and that an area of the beach had been closed off.

“I woke up this morning and found out that two people had sadly passed away, it’s really sad.”

Beach packed day after two children die in sea tragedy

Footage shows Bournemouth beach packed yesterday, less than 24 hours after a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died after getting into difficulty in the sea.

Emergency services attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon, where eight other people were also recovered from the water.

With temperatures reaching close to 20C, hundreds of people were seen relaxing on the sand and playing in the sea.

Bournemouth beach packed day after two children die in sea tragedy

MP calls on police to release more information

Tobias Ellwood, the MP from Bournemouth East, has called on the Dorset police to release more information surrounding the death of two children.

He said: “This is a tragic incident and the police clearly have to do their investigation and that is understood.

“But I would encourage them to give more clarity as to the general details of this tragedy to help assure beachgoers that this occurrence is unlikely to happen again.

“It will place this event into context while reassuring people that it is safe to visit our beautiful beaches.”

A packed beach, a fight and a single bunch of flowers: Bournemouth continues to welcome tourists the day after mystery deaths

Mystery still surrounds the events that saw a 17 year-old-boy and a 12 year-girl lose their lives - but Bournemouth beach was as busy as ever. Tara Cobham reports from the seaside town.

A beach and a bunch of flowers: Busy Bournemouth welcomes tourists day after deaths

Teenager who died was on a trip with ‘college pals’

The 17-year-old boy who died alongside a girl on Bournemouth beach was reportedly on a day trip with college friends.

The teenager, who hasn’t been named yet, died after getting into difficulty in the water on Wednesday.

Among the group was survivor Lauren Tate, 18, who was admitted to the hospital yesterday. Her father told Daily Mail that she was swimming with her friends when the “rip tide took them out”.

“She was lucky to get pulled from the sea by the coastguard and one of her other friends was rescued by a paddleboarder.

“I know the boy who died was at college with her, but I don’t know anything about him,” the father said.

Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach

Police search pleasure boat as girl, 12, and boy, 17, die in beach incident mystery

Police are searching a pleasure boat after a major incident on an English beach left two children dead.

The half-term tragedy saw a 17-year-old boy from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from High Wycombe lose their lives after being pulled from the sea in Bournemouth on Wednesday afternoon.

Pleasure boat searched as girl, 12, and boy, 17, die in beach mystery

No jet skis or pier jumpers involved in Bournemouth beach deaths, police say

No jet skis or pier jumping were involved in the deaths of two children at Bournemouth beach, Dorset Police have said.

There was also no physical contact between the 10 swimmers plucked from the waves on Wednesday evening and any vessel, the force added on Thursday. A 40-year-old man “on the water” at the time of the tragedy has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The youngsters who died after being pulled from the sea – a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl – had suffered “critical injuries”. Eight other people were treated on the beach for injuries described as non-threatening.

No jet skis or pier jumpers involved in Bournemouth beach tragedy, police say

Bournemouth beach tragedy ‘like scene from horror film’ as child’s body ‘floated in water’

Eyewitnesses described a tragedy on Bournemouth beach that left two children dead as “like a horror movie”.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy suffered “critical” injuries in a fatal incident that occurred next to Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday afternoon.

Bournemouth beach tragedy ‘like scene from horror film’ as body ‘floating in water’

A packed beach, a fight and a single bunch of flowers: Bournemouth continues to welcome tourists the day after mystery deaths

Mystery still surrounds the events that saw a 17 year-old-boy and a 12 year-girl lose their lives - but Bournemouth beach was as busy as ever. Tara Cobham reports from the seaside town.

A beach and a bunch of flowers: Busy Bournemouth welcomes tourists day after deaths

Bournemouth: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident

Beachgoers filmed Bournemouth tragedy victim receiving CPR

Beachgoers filmed paramedics delivering CPR to people involved in an incident off Bournemouth Pier that killed two youngsters, witnesses have said.

The deceased - a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl - sustained “critical injuries” and died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were treated for injuries described as non-threatening.

Beachgoers filmed Bournemouth tragedy victim receiving CPR

A packed beach, a fight and a single bunch of flowers: Bournemouth continues to welcome tourists the day after mystery deaths

Mystery still surrounds the events that saw a 17 year-old-boy and a 12 year-girl lose their lives - but Bournemouth beach was as busy as ever. Tara Cobham reports from the seaside town.

A beach and a bunch of flowers: Busy Bournemouth welcomes tourists day after deaths

Man, 40, arrested after Bournemouth incident released under investigation

A man arrested following the deaths of a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl off Bournemouth beach has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire died after getting into difficulty in the water at the Dorset resort on Wednesday afternoon.

A further eight people were treated by paramedics following the incident.

A man in his 40s, who was “on the water” at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Dorset

Police said on Thursday evening he had been released under investigation.

Bournemouth: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident

Police search pleasure boat as girl, 12, and boy, 17, die in beach incident mystery

Police are searching a pleasure boat after a major incident on an English beach left two children dead.

The half-term tragedy saw a 17-year-old boy from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from High Wycombe lose their lives after being pulled from the sea in Bournemouth on Wednesday afternoon. A man in his 40s, who was “on the water” at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, police said.

Eight other children, who had minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene, were also rescued. It is not thought the group all knew each other.

Pleasure boat searched as girl, 12, and boy, 17, die in beach mystery

Bournemouth beach packed with tourists one day after children died in tragic accident

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

Tragedy struck a packed Bournemouth beach yesterday as two youngsters died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were recovered from the water after getting into difficulty off the main pier as thousands of beachgoers enjoyed the sunny half-term weather.

They were treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident

Police search pleasure boat as part of investigation

Police have today searched a pleasure boat as part of the investigation into the deaths of two young people at a beach in Bournemouth yesterday.

Forensic officers were pictured onboard the Dorset Belle which is docked at a harbour in Poole, The Sun reported.

A police source told the newspaper: “This vessel is under a police cordon. No one is permitted onboard or to touch the vessel.”

It comes after police confirmed earlier today that a 17-year-old boy from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire died after getting into difficulty in the water at the Dorset resort.

Dorset Police said they were unable to confirm if a search had been conducted on the vessel.

(Alamy)

No jet skis or pier jumpers involved in Bournemouth beach deaths, police say

No jet skis or pier jumping were involved in the deaths of two children at Bournemouth beach, Dorset Police have said.

There was also no physical contact between the 10 swimmers plucked from the waves on Wednesday evening and any vessel, the force added on Thursday. A 40-year-old man “on the water” at the time of the tragedy has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The youngsters who died after being pulled from the sea – a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl – had suffered “critical injuries”. Eight other people were treated on the beach for injuries described as non-threatening.

No jet skis or pier jumpers involved in Bournemouth beach tragedy, police say

High Wycombe MP offers condolences to bereaved families

Steve Baker, MP for Wycombe, has released a statement this afternoon offering his condolences to everyone involved in the incident in Bournemouth yesterday.

As reported by the Bucks Free Press, he said: “The death of every child is a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to everyone affected.

“I hope the family will soon have answers about what exactly happened in Bournemouth on Wednesday.”

Earlier we reported that the girl, 12, who died was from High Wycombe.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood says Bournemouth council to review protocols on pier after two fatalities

Bournemouth beach packed day after two children die in sea tragedy

Footage shows Bournemouth beach packed on Thursday 1 June, less than 24 hours after a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died after getting into difficulty in the sea.

Emergency services attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon, where eight other people were also recovered from the water.

With temperatures reaching close to 20C today, hundreds of people were seen relaxing on the sand and playing in the sea.

Dorset Police have confirmed the two children who died after sustaining “critical injuries” at the beach yesterday were not related. One man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Bournemouth beach packed day after two children die in sea tragedy

Bournemouth beach tragedy ‘like scene from horror film’ as child’s body ‘floated in water’

Eyewitnesses described a tragedy on Bournemouth beach that left two children dead as “like a horror movie”.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy suffered “critical” injuries in a fatal incident that occurred next to Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested a man in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time on suspicion of manslaughter and investigations to establish exactly what happened are ongoing.

Matt Mathers reports.

Bournemouth beach tragedy ‘like scene from horror film’ as body ‘floating in water’

MP calls for police to ‘reassure’ families that beach is safe

Tobias Ellwood, Tory MP for Bournemouth East, has told MailOnline that police need to “reassure” families and provide details on what happened in the tragic yesterday.

He said: “Bournemouth beach is one of the best and safest seaside resorts in the UK.

“The police have an investigation to do but they urgently need to give details of what they believe happened here”.

The beach was cleared to allow helicopters to land on Wednesday (PA / Professor Dimitrios Buhalis)

Detectives urge witnesses not to circulate footage on social media

Dorset Police have urged witnesses not to circulate footage of the incident on social media and hand it over to authorities investigating the tragedy instead.

#LatestNews | ACC Rachel Farrell has provided the below update on the Bournemouth beach incident.



We’re asking witnesses not to circulate footage on social media and instead to share it with detectives via the major incident public portal here: https://t.co/aS2Zdb8C8p pic.twitter.com/q5enXCKTfW — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) June 1, 2023

Beachgoers filmed Bournemouth tragedy victim receiving CPR

Beachgoers filmed paramedics delivering CPR to people involved in an incident off Bournemouth Pier that killed two youngsters, witnesses have said.

The deceased - a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl - sustained “critical injuries” and died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were treated for injuries described as non-threatening. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Matt Mathers reports.

Beachgoers filmed Bournemouth tragedy victim receiving CPR

