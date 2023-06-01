Bournemouth beach incident – latest: Pleasure boat searched as two children die in sea tragedy

Police have today searched a pleasure boat as part of the investigation into the deaths of two children who died after sustaining “critical injuries” at Bournemouth beach yesterday.

Forensic officers were seen onboard the Dorset Belle which is docked at a harbour in Poole, The Sun reported.

A police source told the newspaper: “This vessel is under a police cordon. No one is permitted onboard or to touch the vessel.”

Earlier today at a press briefing, assistant chief constable Rachel Farrell said a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton lost their lives after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were rescued from the sea but did not have serious injuries and were treated by ambulance on scene, she said. One man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police also confirmed there was “no physical contact” between a vessel and any swimmers at Bournemouth beach yesterday, and added that there is “no suggestion of people jumping from the pier or jet skis being involved”.

18:05 , Joe Middleton

Police have today searched a pleasure boat as part of the investigation into the deaths of two young people at a beach in Bournemouth yesterday.

Forensic officers were pictured onboard the Dorset Belle which is docked at a harbour in Poole, The Sun reported.

A police source told the newspaper: “This vessel is under a police cordon. No one is permitted onboard or to touch the vessel.”

It comes after police confirmed earlier today that a 17-year-old boy from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire died after getting into difficulty in the water at the Dorset resort.

17:53 , Joe Middleton

No jet skis or pier jumping were involved in the deaths of two children at Bournemouth beach, Dorset Police have said.

There was also no physical contact between the 10 swimmers plucked from the waves on Wednesday evening and any vessel, the force added on Thursday. A 40-year-old man “on the water” at the time of the tragedy has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The youngsters who died after being pulled from the sea – a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl – had suffered “critical injuries”. Eight other people were treated on the beach for injuries described as non-threatening.

High Wycombe MP offers condolences to bereaved families

17:15 , Joe Middleton

Steve Baker, MP for Wycombe, has released a statement this afternoon offering his condolences to everyone involved in the incident in Bournemouth yesterday.

As reported by the Bucks Free Press, he said: “The death of every child is a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to everyone affected.

“I hope the family will soon have answers about what exactly happened in Bournemouth on Wednesday.”

Earlier we reported that the girl, 12, who died was from High Wycombe.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood says Bournemouth council to review protocols on pier after two fatalities

16:46 , Joe Middleton

Bournemouth beach packed day after two children die in sea tragedy

16:23 , Joe Middleton

Footage shows Bournemouth beach packed on Thursday 1 June, less than 24 hours after a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died after getting into difficulty in the sea.

Emergency services attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon, where eight other people were also recovered from the water.

With temperatures reaching close to 20C today, hundreds of people were seen relaxing on the sand and playing in the sea.

Dorset Police have confirmed the two children who died after sustaining “critical injuries” at the beach yesterday were not related. One man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Bournemouth beach tragedy ‘like scene from horror film’ as child’s body ‘floated in water’

16:13 , Joe Middleton

Eyewitnesses described a tragedy on Bournemouth beach that left two children dead as “like a horror movie”.

A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy suffered “critical” injuries in a fatal incident that occurred next to Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested a man in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time on suspicion of manslaughter and investigations to establish exactly what happened are ongoing.

Matt Mathers reports.

MP calls for police to ‘reassure’ families that beach is safe

15:55 , Joe Middleton

Tobias Ellwood, Tory MP for Bournemouth East, has told MailOnline that police need to “reassure” families and provide details on what happened in the tragic yesterday.

He said: “Bournemouth beach is one of the best and safest seaside resorts in the UK.

“The police have an investigation to do but they urgently need to give details of what they believe happened here”.

The beach was cleared to allow helicopters to land on Wednesday (PA / Professor Dimitrios Buhalis)

Detectives urge witnesses not to circulate footage on social media

15:35 , Joe Middleton

Dorset Police have urged witnesses not to circulate footage of the incident on social media and hand it over to authorities investigating the tragedy instead.

#LatestNews | ACC Rachel Farrell has provided the below update on the Bournemouth beach incident.



#LatestNews | ACC Rachel Farrell has provided the below update on the Bournemouth beach incident.

We're asking witnesses not to circulate footage on social media and instead to share it with detectives via the major incident public portal

Beachgoers filmed Bournemouth tragedy victim receiving CPR

15:06 , Joe Middleton

Beachgoers filmed paramedics delivering CPR to people involved in an incident off Bournemouth Pier that killed two youngsters, witnesses have said.

The deceased - a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl - sustained “critical injuries” and died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were treated for injuries described as non-threatening. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Matt Mathers reports.

Bournemouth: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident

14:45 , Joe Middleton

'Unfortunately I saw someone receiving CPR’

14:29 , Joe Middleton

People arriving at the beach on Thursday have spoken of their shock at the previous day’s events.

Tom Saunders, told Sky News: “I was surfing on the west side with about four other people and we heard the lifeguard sirens going off, making announcements, and the beach got cleared either side.

“Obviously we knew something had gone on and the helicopter was coming so we knew it was serious.

“Unfortunately I saw someone receiving CPR. The lifeguards put up a screen so no-one could see but unfortunately from where we were we could.

“The jet-skis were going round the pier looking for stuff, so me and three other surfers offered to help and actually paddled into the pier to have a look.

“They said there were two people missing at the time, then after about half an hour they said everyone was accounted for and we just carried on.”

Girl, 12, who died was from High Wycombe

14:10 , Joe Middleton

Buckinghamshire Council said it was “saddened” to hear the “tragic news” that a 12-year-old girl who died after an incident at Bournemouth beach was from High Wycombe.

Councillor Anita Cranmer , Cabinet Member for Education and Children’s Services at the council, said:“Buckinghamshire Council is saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of a 12 year old girl from High Wycombe yesterday on Bournemouth beach.

“Our thoughts go out to her family and friends. We will be offering support to them at this very difficult time.”

Air ambulances landed on the beach on Wednesday (PA / Professor Dimitrios Buhalis)

Police say there ‘no physical contact’ between vessel and swimmers at Bournemouth beach

13:46 , Joe Middleton

‘It is horrendous'

13:38 , Joe Middleton

The Independent’s Tara Cobham is reporting from Bournemouth and talking to locals about the tragic incident.

Rob Shepherd, 24, said: “We work in cafe down there. I heard three helicopters out of no where. Loads of police cars.

“We couldn’t really tell what was going on. Then they closed everything off so people couldn’t be on the bit of the beach. It is horrendous.

“My friends at Street Kings (a food van) said they saw bodies.”

A bunch of flowers left on Bournemouth beach for a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 who sustained

10 rescued from the water, police say

13:28 , Joe Middleton

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said a total of 10 people were rescued from the water in Bournemouth on Wednesday.

“A 17-year-old boy from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire were taken to hospital where very sadly they later died,” she said.

The other eight people involved were treated by ambulance at the scene, she added.

“I would sincerely like to thank members of the public who helped people in trouble in the water.

“I’m also very grateful to the wider beach-goers who really quickly moved from the beach and allowed emergency services to do their work,” she said.

13:03 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Dorset Police have said there were no jet skis or pier jumping involved in the deaths of two children at Bournemouth Beach.

The deceased - a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl - suffered “critical injuries” and died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were treated for injuries described as non-threatening. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dorset Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said there is “no suggestion” of people jumping from Bournemouth pier or of jet skis being involved in the incident.

Dorset Police earlier confirmed that there was “no physical contact” between a vessel and the swimmers.

Bournemouth councillor says incident ‘must have been terrifying experience'

13:01 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Councillor Vikki Slade said: “It must have been a really terrifying experience for everybody.

“We are grateful to the public for clearing the space so quickly.

“Bournemouth remains a really fantastic place to visit and this incident needs to be investigated properly.”

Two children who died were not related, police say

12:56 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Dorset Police has said that the children who died yesterday were not related.

The other eight people who were rescued from the water did not have serious injuries.

12:52 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has been launched, Dorset Police said.

They added that a man aged in his 40s who was on the water at the time has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Dorset Police said that “a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and we are investigating the circumstances or event that caused this to happen”.

‘No suggestion of people jumping from the pier or jet skis involved'

12:51 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Dorset Police have confirmed that there is “no suggestion of people jumping from the pier or jet skis being involved.”

12:49 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A 17-year-old from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire lost their lives yesterday on Bournemouth beach, Dorset Police have said.

12:48 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police are now giving an update. Stay tuned.

Flowers left on Bournemouth beach

12:43 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Flowers have been left on the beach following the tragic events yesterday at Bournemouth.

(Tara Cobham)

(Tara Cobham)

(Tara Cobham)

12:35 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Holidaymaker Howard Cohen from London, who witnessed the incident on Bournemouth Beach on Wednesday, 31 May, described the “commotion” and “panic” after a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl died after getting into difficulty in the sea.

12:25 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Beachgoers filmed paramedics delivering CPR to people involved in an incident off Bournemouth Pier that killed two youngsters, witnesses have said.

The deceased - a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl - sustained “critical injuries” and died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were treated for injuries described as non-threatening. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

People at the scene have hit out at those who filmed emergency services.

Dorset Police to give update

12:13 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Dorset Police are expected to give an update in the hour following the tragic events that unfolded on Bournemouth beach yesterday. Stay tuned for live updates.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset sends condolences

12:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset, David Sidwick said: “My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the two young people who lost their lives yesterday on Bournemouth Beach.

“Dorset Police are working alongside the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to fully investigate this tragic event.

“I would also like to express my sincere thanks to all the emergency services who were involved in this harrowing incident.”

11:50 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Nicola Holton, 43, and Stuart Clark, 42, were on the beach with their two children when the tragedy unfolded shortly after 4pm yesterday.

They said the summertime scene turned into something from “a horror film”.

Mr Clark said: “As we walked to the east side of the pier there was at least one but probably a few jet skiers going across the right side of the pier.

“We didn’t take too much notice of them at the time.

“There were announcements throughout the afternoon telling people not to climb on the pier. After 2pm it seemed like people weren’t going near it.

“The next announcement we got was at 4pm about a dangerous riptide in the water and it wasn’t soon after that we saw a couple of swimmers in trouble out to sea.

“It got really chaotic when they brought a young man back to shore on a lifeguard jet ski. It was obvious he wasn’t alive. That’s when people started gathering around and the lifeguards were trying to clear the beach at the same time as helping the others in the water.

“We saw the young girl get brought out too and there were no obvious injuries on her either. I just wanted to get my family off the beach with our belongings.”

Miss Holton said: “It was like a scene from a horror film. After an afternoon of lovely weather and the odd announcement to tell kids to stop climbing on the pier it looked like it had all settled down.

“When we first spotted the swimmers in distress they were far out to the east side of the pier.

“A lifeguard ran into the water with a surfboard and it seemed to take ages for him to get to them. There was an announcement to get out of the water and then the lifeguards started bringing people back to shore.

“A few were taken to the lifeguard tent and then we saw the young man and girl brought out. We were packing up our things to leave as quickly as we could. It was just awful.

“There were loads of idiots ignoring lifeguard requests to get out of the water and clear the beach. People were running towards those having CPR filming on their phones.”

RNLI lifeguards offer condolences to the grieving families and friends

11:42 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

RNLI lifeguards have said: “We would like to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of the two young people who sadly lost their lives yesterday at Bournemouth beach.

“RNLI lifeguards along with volunteer lifeboat crews from RNLI Mudeford worked with emergency services to provide search and rescue, and casualty care.

“This incident is now in the hands of Dorset Police and we will not offer any further comment at this point.”

Community ‘shocked’ by tragedy

11:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Families who have arrived at the beach on Thursday have spoken of their shock at the previous day’s events.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s such a shame, people just come here to have fun during the half term, it’s a real tragedy.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our inquiries to please come forward.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

(Max Willcock/BNPS)

What we know about the conditions around Bournemouth Pier during tragic beach incident

11:20 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Tragedy struck a packed Bournemouth beach yesterday as two youngsters died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were recovered from the water after getting into difficulty off the main pier as thousands of sunseekers enjoyed the sunny half-term weather.

They were treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Here’s what we know about the area:

What we know about conditions around Bournemouth Pier during tragic beach incident

Surfer says he witnessed someone receiving CPR at time of incident

11:10 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A surfer on Bournmouth beach said he witnessed someone receiving CPR yesterday.

“We heard the life guards’ sirens going off making announcements and the bridge got cleared... Obviously we knew something was going on.

“Unfortunately we saw someone receiving CPR here.”

Watch the full clip here:

'We knew it was serious'



Sky News speaks to a surfer who was involved in the search after a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died following an incident off Bournemouth beach.



Full story: https://t.co/QZFXpHKsJC pic.twitter.com/EM4vFwzYU1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 1, 2023

10:58 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Tobias Ellwood, the MP for Bournemouth East, tweeted:

“This is a tragic incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the young girl and boy who lost their lives.

“Thank you to all the emergency services that responded so quickly.

“Dorset Police will be providing a full statement later today.”

This is a tragic incident.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the young girl and boy who lost their lives.



Thank you to all the emergency services that responded so quickly.



Tobias Ellwood MP

10:36 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Dorset Police confirm ‘no contact between vessel’ and children who died

10:31 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

There was no contact between a vessel and a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl who died at Bournemouth beach on Wednesday, Dorset Police have confirmed.

Witness says she saw a body ‘floating in the water'

10:28 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A witness on Bournemouth beach at the time of the tragic incident said she saw a boy “struggling” while another was “floating in the water”.

Ritta Saruchera, said her daughter and her friend were in the sea at the time when they saw what happened.

She told The Mirror: “They were coming back out of the water when they saw a teenage boy struggling. There was another one floating in the water.

“We went to get help from the lifeguard and inform them of what was happening. There were three young men out there and they have been searching for a fourth.”

What happened in Bournemouth?

10:25 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

If you’re just tuning in, here is what happened in Bournemouth:

A 17 year-old-boy and a 12 year-girl died after being pulled from the sea in Bournemouth and a man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Locals claimed the mystery incident involved a jet ski as ten other children were pulled from the sea. Police have yet to confirm the cause.

Footage posted online appeared to show CPR being given to at least one person.

Lifeguards rushed into the water at 4:30pm on Wednesday to the east of the pier in the seaside town.

Read more here:

Bournemouth Council to review protocols on the pier, Bournemouth East MP says

10:11 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Bournemouth Council is set to review protocols on their pier after two people lost their lives, says Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “It is a huge tragedy. I think the council will also review their protocols as to what can be conducted on the pier.

“I understand the pier was somehow involved in this terrible tragedy.

“This has taken everybody by shock.”

Bournemouth Council to review protocols on pier after two fatalities, says Bournemouth East MP

Mapped: Where on Bournemouth beach did the incident happen?

10:03 , Martha Mchardy

Dorset Police said it received a report from paramedics at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon of people requiring assistance on the beach off Bournemouth Pier.

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, six ambulances and a hazardous area response team, attended the scene a short while after and 10 people were recovered from the water.

Bournemouth beach reopens after incident

09:58 , Martha Mchardy

Bournemouth beach has reopened after an incident on Wednesday involving 10 people.

The beach was closed off yesterday after emergency services responded to reports of people requiring assistance on the beach off Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday afternoon.

A muti-agency rescue operation was underway yesterday at Bournemouth beach (Max Willcock/BNPS)

A girl, 12, and a 17-year-old boy died after being rescued yesterday afternoon at Bournemouth beach, which was packed with half-term holidaymakers as temperatures hit 22C.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Bournemouth beach incident in pictures

09:13 , Martha Mchardy

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

(Professor Dimitrios Buhalis)

08:53 , Martha Mchardy

Emergency services responded after reports of people requiring assistance on the beach off Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday afternoon.

Two air ambulances attended the scene, as well as six ambulances and a hazardous area response team, a spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said.

Bournemouth beach ‘very busy’ at time of incident as half-term temperatures hit 22C

08:44 , Martha Mchardy

A girl, 12, and a 17-year-old boy died after being rescued on Wednesday afternoon at Bournemouth beach.

The beach was packed with thousands of half-term holidaymakers at the time of the incident as temperatures hit 22C.

Thousands were at Bournemouth beach at the time of the incident (Max Willcock/BNPS)

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, confirmed the beach was “very busy” at the time of the incident, while Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a “salutary lesson” that “danger is ever present” on beaches and the ocean.

“Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening,” he said.

Locals claimed the mystery incident involved a jet ski as ten people were pulled from the sea. Footage posted online appeared to show CPR being given to at least one person.

08:10 , Martha Mchardy

Bournemouth incident a ‘salutary lesson’ that ‘danger is ever present’ on beaches, says MP

08:02 , Martha Mchardy

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a “salutary lesson” that “danger is ever present” on beaches and the ocean.

In a statement last night, he said: “Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening.

(Max Willcock/BNPS)

“A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present.

“Thanks to the Life Guards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.”

Dorset Police statement in full

07:59 , Martha McHardy

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

‘We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Two children dead and 10 pulled from sea as man arrested

07:57 , Martha Mchardy

Two children have died after a major incident at Bournemouth beach saw 10 people pulled from the sea and one man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A girl, 12, and a 17-year-old boy died after being rescued on Wednesday afternoon at Bournemouth beach, which was packed with half-term holidaymakers as temperatures hit 22C.

Two helicopters landed on Bournemouth beach (Professor Dimitrios Buhalis)

The other eight people pulled from the sea have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed all those involved in the incident were aged between 12 and 18.

A man aged in his 40s, who was on the water at the time of the incident, is being held on suspicion of manslaughter. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a “salutary lesson” that “danger is ever present” on beaches and the ocean. “Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening,” he said.