Bournemouth beach latest: Police update after deaths of girl, 12, and boy, 17 – watch live

Detectives have held a press conference after the deaths of two children off Bournemouth beach.

A 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were pulled from the water with “critical injuries” shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday off the Dorset beach and later died in hospital.

Dorset Police said that “following enquiries, a man aged in his 40s who was on the water at the time has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter”.

With an investigation continuing at pace into the deaths, officers have revealed that they are working on the belief that there was no actual contact between “a vessel and any swimmers”.

The two children may have been overcome after being hit by the wash from a boat.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell of Dorset Police ruled out tombstoning or a jet ski being involved and revealed the girl was from Buckinghamshire and the boy was from Southampton and were not related.

In pictures: Bournemouth beach today

An RNLI lifeguard carries medical equipment during patrols on Thursday morning - Russell Sach

Beachgoers returned on Thursday morning - Russell Sach

An investigation is ongoing into the deaths - Russell Sach

Public tried in vain to save the children

The public have been thanked for trying in vain to save the children in the Bournemouth beach tragedy.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell of Dorset Police told the press conference: “My thoughts and those of all the emergency services are very much with their loved ones at this horrendous time and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“The other eight people involved were treated by ambulance at the scene... and were not taken to hospital.

“I would sincerely like to thank members of the public who helped people in trouble in the water.

“I’m also very grateful to the wider beachgoers who really quickly moved from the beach and allowed emergency services to do their work.”

'Terrifying experience'

Vikki Slade, the leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, tells the press conference: “Again I want to add our sincere condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives and our thoughts are with the families and other young people who were in the water.

“It must have been a really terrifying experience for everybody.

“The services worked incredibly well together and our staff on the beach all rallied around to support the emergency services. We’re grateful to the public for clearing the space so quickly.

“We are making sure that the staff from the beach office are getting the support that they need.

“Today and this weekend there are additional staff available on the beach - the beach is busy and we are making sure the RNLI are very visible.”

She added: “Bournemouth remains a really fantastic place to visit and this incident needs to be investigated properly and we are confident with our partners that any lessons that need to be learned in the future will be learned.”

Children who died were not related

The police say the cause of death is for the coronial process to determine.

But they confirm that “the children are not related - they are two different families, one from Southampton and one from Buckinghamshire”.

“It’s different people from different families who weren’t known to each other who were enjoying the water, and those members of the public who went in to help were also not related -- great-spirited members of the public who have tried to assist those in difficulty,” ACC Farrell adds.

“This was, as you see today, groups of people just out enjoying the water.”

None of the other eight people recovered from the water had serious injuries, the police add.

No more details on the investigation

ACC Farrell of Dorset Police says she cannot take further questions in relation to the investigation because a man is in custody.

“What we would ask the public to do is please bear with us - there is an awful lot of work going on between partners and police to swiftly investigate the circumstances, gather evidence and give the public the answers,” she says.

“We understand the need”, she says, but adds that it is a “complex investigation”.

Public asked to come forward with video

The police press conference concludes with a plea to the public to share any phone footage or details they have.

“We know the beach was very busy when the incident occurred. I am today urging anyone who saw what happened or has any information that may assist to please come forward,” Dorset Police said.

But the public have been urged to refrain from sharing footage on social media or speculating.

Dorset Police said the public can upload images or video via its “major incident public portal”, in what is being named Operation Marble.

No suggestion of jumping from pier

The police reveal that “there is no suggestion of people jumping from the pier or jet skis being involved”.

ACC Farrell says that “it is clear that yesterday a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and we are investigating the circumstances or event that caused that to happen”.

She reiterates that “early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any of the swimmers at the time of the incident”.

“Further information will be released as the investigation progresses,” she adds.

Public thanked for intervening

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell of Dorset Police has expressed her “sincere thanks” to the members of the public who rushed to the aid of the people who were in distress in the sea off Bournemouth beach.

She also thanks emergency services “for their professionalism and their compassion in the face of this tragedy”.

Boy from Southampton and girl from Buckinghamshire

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell of Dorset Police, hosting the press conference on a balcony above Bournemouth beach, is explaining the basics of the incident.

She reveals that the boy who died was from Southampton and the girl who died was from Buckinghamshire.

Press conference starting now

The Dorset Police press conference is starting now - we’ll bring you the latest.

The 18-year-old who rushed to dying girl's aid

The first person to reach the girl who died was an 18-year-old boy.

His father, Rob Creech, said on Thursday: “My son was on the other side of the pier swimming with a few friends.

“All of a sudden there were a lot of people on the pier shouting and screaming that there was somebody in the water. He swam to the other side of the pier and he found a young girl floating face down in the water.

“The emergency services were just arriving at the beach so he was shouting to them and scooped her up to swim to shore. He managed to get her out onto the beach and the emergency services took it from there.”

12:43 PM

What do we know so far?

These are the basics from the incident:

Dorset Police received a report from paramedics at 4.32pm on Wednesday of people requiring assistance on the beach near to Bournemouth Pier

Emergency services including multiple ambulances, air ambulances, police, coastguard, the fire service and RNLI lifeguards and a lifeboat attended the scene and 10 people were recovered from the water

The force said that a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl sustained “critical injuries” and later died in hospital, while the other eight people were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening

A man aged in his 40s, who was “on the water” at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, police said

Detectives believe that “there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident”, with an investigation ongoing.

What are we expecting from the Dorset Police press conference?

It is understood that Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell of Dorset Police will read a statement that will give an update on the investigation into the Bournemouth beach deaths.

She will be joined by representatives from other emergency services.

The press conference is due to start in ten minutes, from 12.45pm.

In pictures: Emergency services flock to Bournemouth beach

Two air ambulances landed on the beach to assist the two children - BNPS

Ambulances, police, coastguard, the RNLI and others joined the rescue operation - BNPS

Lifeguards combed the sea for casualties during the incident - BNPS

What have witnesses said?

Multiple people who were on Bournemouth beach when the tragedy struck have recalled what happened.

Eeman Qamar , 33, from Southampton told The Telegraph she “definitely did not see anybody jumping off the pier, nor did the people around me”, but she did see “quite a few leisure jet skis in the water around the pier” which were “going around fast with people having a good time”.

Rob Creech , the father of an 18-year-old swimmer who first came to the dying girl’s aid, said: “My son was on the other side of the pier swimming with a few friends. All of a sudden there were a lot of people on the pier shouting and screaming that there was somebody in the water... He scooped her up to swim to shore... the emergency services took it from there.”

Stuart Clark , 42, said: “As we walked to the east side of the pier there was at least one but probably a few jet skiers going across the right side of the pier. It got really chaotic when they brought a young man back to shore on a lifeguard jet ski. It was obvious he wasn’t alive.”

His partner Nicola Holton , 43, who was on the beach with their two children, said it became “a scene from a horror film”, adding: “When we first spotted the swimmers in distress they were far out to the east side of the pier. A lifeguard ran into the water with a surfboard and it seemed to take ages for him to get to them... A few were taken to the lifeguard tent and then we saw the young man and girl brought out. We were packing up our things to leave as quickly as we could. It was just awful.”

Kathryn Walton, from Oxford, was also on the scene with her family and described seeing lifeguards and “loads of people rushing on to the beach”.

Children killed off Bournemouth Pier may have been caught in jet ski's waves

Two children killed in the sea off Bournemouth may have been overcome after being hit by the wash from a jet ski or boat.

Police investigating the deaths of the 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old have revealed they are working on the belief that there was no actual contact between “a vessel and any swimmers” at the time of tragedy shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

They were pulled from the water with “critical injuries” and died in hospital.

Initial beliefs that the incident was connected to teenagers tombstoning - or jumping - from the pier is believed to have been ruled out. Witnesses said numerous jet skis were seen close by at the time.

RNLI lifeguards dashed into the sea as eight other children became at risk of being swept away by a sudden and strong undercurrent, while the beach was crowded with thousands of families enjoying 23C sun during the May half-term holiday.

An 18-year-old swimmer is believed to have spotted the 12-year-old girl floating in the sea and helped recover her to the beach where she was given CPR.

Read our full story on this here.

What have Dorset Police said?

In their latest update on Thursday morning following the deaths on Wednesday, Dorset Police revealed they are working on the belief that there was no actual contact between “a vessel and any swimmers”.

The force said:

We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that occurred yesterday resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy. We are working with partner agencies to understand what has caused the tragedy. However, early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident. We are investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.

They will be bringing us further information in the press conference from 12.45pm.

Welcome to our live updates

Hello and thanks for joining our live updates of the tragedy on Bournemouth beach.

A 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were pulled from the water with “critical injuries” shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday off Bournemouth Pier, Dorset, and later died in hospital.

Dorset Police are holding a press conference from 12.45pm.

Stay with us as we bring you live updates from that and everything we know so far.

