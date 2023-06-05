Bournemouth beach victims Sunnah Khan and Joe Abbess ‘died by drowning’

The mother of Sunnah Khan, 12, said she was 'so well loved and well liked'

The victims of the Bournemouth beach tragedy drowned following reports of a riptide, a coroner has heard.

Sunnah Khan, 12, and Joe Abbess, 17, lost their lives after they and eight others got into difficulty in the water on Wednesday.

Police are investigating whether the wash from the propeller of the Dorset Belle pleasure cruiser may have contributed to the incident.

Inquests opening in Bournemouth on Monday heard that the pair had died by drowning.

Nicola Muller, the coroner’s assistant, confirmed reports of a sudden riptide in the sea at the time of the tragedy.

She said in relation to Abbess: “Emergency services were contacted by members of the public following reports that swimmers had come into difficulty in the water following the suggestion they had been caught in a riptide.

“He was transferred to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital and despite ongoing treatment he was confirmed dead at the hospital.

“Joe was formally identified by DC Hannah Webster via a photo from family.

“A post mortem was conducted on the 2nd June by Dr (Basil) Purdue. He confirmed a provisional cause of death as 1a drowning. Samples were retained for further examination.”

Joe Abbess and Sunnah Summayah Khan - Facebook/Dorset Police

Ms Muller said that the body of Khan was identified by her father.

“She was a school child at the time of her death. The brief circumstances surrounding her death are that emergency services were contacted by members of the public following reports that swimmers had come into difficulty in the water following suggestions they had been caught in a riptide,” she said.

“She was treated by paramedics at the scene and transferred to Poole General Hospital. She was confirmed deceased at the hospital.

“She was identified by her father Mr Khan. A post mortem was carried out by Dr Purdue who gave a provisional cause of death as 1a drowning.”

Khan’s mother, Stephanie Williams, paid tribute to her daughter on social media before the hearing.

“On Wednesday, I lost my beautiful daughter at Bournemouth beach. Sunnah was so well loved and well liked,” she said.

“No parent should ever have to go through what her dad and I are going through. We love you so much baby girl.”

Khan’s school, Bourne End Academy, also issued a touching tribute on the day pupils returned after the half-term break.

“As a student, Sunnah grew in confidence over her first ten months at Bourne End. She developed a bold and happy personality which resonated throughout the school community,” a spokesman said.

“Her energetic character and fierce sense of loyalty meant that she had built strong and positive relationships with her peers and teachers. She will be enormously missed.”

A family friend told The Telegraph that Khan’s funeral had taken place at High Wycombe Central Mosque on Saturday afternoon.

He said her family and the local community were still “not any wiser” about what exactly led to the deaths of the children.

The Dorset Belle boat was impounded by police after the incident and a man in his 40s, described as being “on the water” at the time of the deaths, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Dorset Police confirmed that the man, who was released on Thursday under investigation, was not known to the victims.

The Dorset Belle boat - Russell Sach

Abbess’s family said he was a trainee chef who was “kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny”.

He had been enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday, his relatives said, as they thanked his friends and the emergency services who tried to save his life.

Rachael Griffin, the Dorset coroner, said the inquest proceedings were restricted while there was an ongoing police investigation.

“In respect of the deaths of Joe and Sunnah there is an ongoing police investigation. I have already completed the appropriate paperwork and released Joe and Sunnah for the purposes of their funerals,” she said.

“In relation to that ongoing investigation I am unable to make any progress. It is very important that people do not speculate on the circumstances concerning Joe and Sunnah’s deaths and allow the police investigation to proceed.”

She added: “My thoughts are very much with them (the families) at this difficult time following this tragedy. My thoughts are with those who attended or witnessed the traumatic events.”

The inquests were adjourned until September 18.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.