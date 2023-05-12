Golden sounds from Russia’s Silver Age at the Festival Hall, plus the best of May’s classical concerts

The Philharmonia orchestra and chorus at the Royal Festival Hall - Mark Allan

Philharmonia/Kochanovsky, Royal Festival Hall ★★★★☆

How things have changed regarding Russian music. A year ago, when it seemed Russian’s invasion of Ukraine might be over quickly, some orchestral and venue managers and cultural commentators seized the opportunity for moral grandstanding. They insisted all things Russian had to be cancelled, as if Glinka and Rachmaninov and Shostakovich somehow shared in the guilt of Vladimir Putin.

Thursday night’s all-Russian concert from the Philharmonia showed that sanity has now been restored. And thank goodness, because this immersion in the music of Russia’s Silver Age around the turn of the 20th century was utterly fascinating. At that time, all the old certainties had dissolved and poets and musicians were turning reality into glowing symbolist dreams.

We were engulfed in one of these visions at the outset, with Rachmaninov’s The Bells. Here Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem evoking the bells of sleigh-rides, war, weddings and funerals is translated musically into soaring vocal lines, silver celeste, clangorous brass and doleful tolling in massed strings. All this was rendered in lovely sombre-bright colours by the Philharmonia players, but the conducting by Stanislav Kochanovsky left a lot to be desired. His pacing of the final pages of the opening movement, Silver Sleigh Bells, was so awry that the final chord actually felt redundant, and for a conductor who works constantly in the opera house Kochanovsky was surprisingly uncaring for the three singers, allowing the orchestra to drown them more than once.

Nevertheless, the perfectly controlled, long-spun line of Armenian/British soprano Anush Hovhannisyan – much the best of the three – shone out beautifully, and the Philharmonia Chorus had that mystically intense quality the music needs. Then came Anton Lyadov’s From the Apocalypse – a title apt for much Russian music of this period – which was a strangely haunting mix of Wagnerian misty depths and ancient Russian chant.

Finally came the most wildly visionary orchestral piece of the entire period, Alexander Scriabin’s Prometheus. It summons the idea of mankind exalted from material deadness to spiritual sublimity in music of ever-increasing ecstasy. This performance was augmented by a play of precisely timed coloured light on the orchestra, requested by Scriabin but normally omitted. To my surprise, it did lend an extra tinge of otherworldliness to the experience. But what really made the music soar were the vaunting solos from the Philharmonia’s principal trumpeter Christian Barraclough, which really could persuade you mankind is on the way to becoming god-like. Heady, dangerous stuff. IH

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Karabits, Lighthouse, Poole ★★★★☆

Kirill Karabits conducts the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra - Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

Winning an audience’s trust so they’ll follow you into untested musical waters is a gift not every conductor has. Simon Rattle has it in spades, as he showed during his 18 years at the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, and Vladimir Jurowski achieved remarkable things at the London Philharmonic. Now, it’s the Ukrainian Kirill Karabits who’s setting the pace at Bournemouth, with his explorations of Russian and Eastern European composers we hardly knew existed. And the hall is always packed.

Admittedly, Wednesday night’s unknown name, the Russian with Belgian roots Reinhold Glière, was hardly a challenging proposition. His work The Sirens from 1908 is one of those pieces of gorgeously pictorial orchestral wizardry that the French perfected and the Russians took up with enthusiasm – a fact shrewdly played on this concert, which also had two examples of the French variety.

When Glière’s piece launched off with tenebrous double-basses evoking depths, it seemed quintessentially French, but then it gathered pace and the harmonies took on that fairy-tale vividness familiar from Stravinsky’s Firebird. Karabits and the orchestra projected the change with fabulous vividness and intensity. How did a mere five double-basses manage to make such a sinister, wall-shaking rumble? The final moments, where whooping trumpets portrayed the Sirens carrying sailors to their doom, were irresistible.

There was another delicious calorie-filled helping of Glière after the interval, in the shape of his fragmentary single-movement violin concerto. This was more richly romantic than the Sirens, and came so close to Sibelius in the beautifully mournful slow melody the older composer could probably have sued.

The virtuoso finger-twisting double scales and heroic octaves were madly demanding, as were the sudden turns to plaintive, fragile expressivity. But nothing fazed the elegantly razor-thin soloist Stefan Jackiw – not even the total disintegration of his bow. He just grabbed the spare bow always kept ready by the orchestral leader and carried on without missing more than a beat.

As for the performance of Debussy’s La Mer, this wasn’t quite so successful. This is a piece painted mainly in deft watercolour dabs, and here the cymbal strokes and far-away trumpet and horn calls seemed a bit too heavily applied. But La Valse, Ravel’s evocation of the waltz’s sinister side, is a piece painted thought-out in full-blooded oils, and once again the sheer vividness of the playing was startling. The final whirl to oblivion was utterly thrilling. IH

