Bourse operator Cboe to buy digital asset exchange ErisX

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Board Options Exchange Global Markets headquarters building in Chicago
John McCrank
·2 min read

By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets said on Wednesday it was buying Eris Digital Holdings (ErisX), a spot and derivatives exchange for digital assets, as the exchange operator seeks to become a major player in the cryptocurrency industry.

ErisX, which also runs a regulated clearing house, will be renamed Cboe Digital.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

"This is a great expansion opportunity and fully aligned with where are customers are asking us to operate," Cboe Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly said in an interview.

Cboe's acquisition comes as the price of bitcoin [BTC=BTSP] flirts with its record high of $64,895.22 on the back of the launch of the first U.S. futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund on Tuesday.

Cboe had launched bitcoin futures in December 2017, but pulled the product in March 2019 amid waning volumes, saying it would reassess its digital asset derivative plans. At the time, the notoriously volatile cryptocurrency was trading around $3,855.

The Chicago-based equities, options, FX and futures exchange operator was one of the first investors in ErisX, which was founded in 2018. ErisX, also based in Chicago, operates a U.S. digital asset spot market, a regulated futures exchange and a regulated clearing house.

"In one move, we enter the digital asset spot market, derivatives, data, and clearing ecosystem," Tilly said.

Cboe also said it also enlisted a group of retail brokers, trading firms, and banks, including DRW, Fidelity Digital Assets, Galaxy Digital, Interactive Brokers, NYDIG, Paxos, Robinhood, Virtu Financial and Webull, to form a digital advisory committee to help guide the exchange.

Some companies on the committee also intend to acquire minority stakes in Cboe Digital and to serve as partners in the growth of the business, Cboe said.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's will begin to shift to recycled plastic cups in 2022

    Wendy's Co. announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Berry Global , a packaging and engineered products company, and LyondellBasell , a chemicals, plastics and refining company, to shift to cups that made from recycled materials and are more sustainable than the plastic-lined paper cups currently in use. Starting in early 2022 in the U.S. and Canada, Wendy's will use cups made from at least 20% recycled plastic. By 2023, all cups around the world will use recycled plastic. Earlier this yea

  • Exclusive-Renault sees bigger production hit from chip shortage - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -French carmaker Renault expects to produce at least 300,000 fewer vehicles this year due to a global shortage in semiconductor chips, three sources close to firm told Reuters on Wednesday, a much bigger hit than previously estimated. The supply problems would cost Renault, which is set to publish its third-quarter sales on Friday, over a third more than the 220,000 lost vehicles it forecast in early September. A Renault spokesperson declined to comment.

  • Volkswagen's main plant producing fewest cars since 1958, source says

    Volkswagen has produced just 300,000 cars at its main Wolfsburg plant so far this year, a company source with knowledge of the matter said, the lowest figure since 1958 and far behind its average output before the pandemic. The plant, which makes cars from the Golf, Tiguan, and Seat brands among others, produced an average of 780,000 vehicles per year in the past decade and the company said in 2018 it aimed to boost this figure to a million. Volkswagen has previously said it would have a production shortfall in the high hundreds of thousands due to a lack of semiconductors, a problem plaguing automakers worldwide which the company expects to last well into 2022.

  • Biogen raises forecast despite disappointing Alzheimer's drug sales

    The forecast assumes minimal revenue from the treatment, Aduhelm, this year, the company said, with a ramp-up expected once there is clarity on reimbursement from Medicare, the U.S. government health plan for people aged 65 and older. Biogen recorded $300,000 in sales of the $56,000-a-year treatment, well short of analysts' average estimate of $10.79 million, according to Refinitiv data. However, the uptake has been slower than expected as several commercial insurers wait for further direction from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) before covering the drug and some large hospitals have declined to use it amid controversy over its approval.

  • Futures flat on worries over supply chain disruptions; Netflix falls

    U.S. stock index futures were flat on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of supply chain constraints and inflation on corporate earnings, while Netflix shares remained sluggish after its quarterly report. Netflix's global sensation "Squid Game" helped lure more customers than expected, the world's largest streaming service said as it predicted a packed lineup would further boost signups through the end of the year. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to rise 32.4% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data, while also keeping a close eye on growth outlook from companies that are faced with rising costs, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Only very old and sick die of COVID if vaccinated, Italian study shows

    People vaccinated against COVID-19 are highly unlikely to die of the disease unless very old and already badly ill before getting it, a study in Italy showed on Wednesday. The study by the national Health Institute (ISS), contained in a regular ISS report on COVID-19 deaths, shows the average age of people who died despite being vaccinated was 85. Cases of heart problems, dementia and cancer were all found to be higher in the sample of deaths among those vaccinated.

  • Millennials or Gen Z: Who is doing the most job-hopping?

    There were a record 4.3 million U.S. workers who quit their jobs in August. And it’s likely younger people made up the bulk of that group.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Investor who almost doubled the return of her index says these three midcap stocks are ripe for the economic recovery

    Amy Zhang, manager of the Alger Mid-Cap Focus Fund, says the asset class represents the 'best of both worlds.'

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to

  • Fidelity May Launch Direct Indexing. Here’s Why We See It Coming

    Recent moves by the giant brokerage firm suggest advisors will soon be able to provide direct indexing strategies to clients.

  • Why AMD Can Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock

    The world's appetite for semiconductors has increased big time, as the world is using more and more chips in various applications ranging from smartphones to data centers to cars to video games. IDC estimates that global semiconductor demand could jump 17.3% in 2021, which would be a nice bump over last year's increase of 10.8%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a big beneficiary of this trend as its chips are used in some fast-growing niches, which has triggered impressive growth in the company's top and bottom lines.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.