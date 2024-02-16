Boutique hotel in downtown SLO reopens with new owners — and a cocktail bar on the way

Petit Soleil, a boutique-style bed and breakfast located in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, has reopened under new ownership — and its new cocktail bar in the old Splash Cafe space is expected to open in the coming months.

The 17-bedroom hotel was completely remodeled recently, according to a news release. Each room now has an “elevated mini bar” with bottled cocktails and local wine.

Each room has a distinct design with varying colors, patterns and textures, the release said.

Founders Brandon Ristaino and Misty Orman Ristaino said in the release that they have for some time “desired and dreamed of opening or acquiring a boutique hotel with a focus on cocktails.”

“SLO has been one of our favorite California cities to get away to,” Orman Ristaino said in the release. “Nestled in wine country with the ocean nearby and mountain views, it is a special little town. We stayed at the Petit Soleil some years ago and fell in love with its European charm and quaintness.”

Petit Soleil also features a Parisian-style courtyard where guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast, a cocktail garden and night-time fire pits.

The breakfast at Petit Soleil is made up of a rotating menu of pancakes, veggie frittatas, pastries and Cal-Poly produced cheeses.

Petit Soleil, a boutique hotel with European influence in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, reopened with a new brand and complete renovations.

Cocktail bar in Splash Cafe space to open in spring

The recent changes come as part of a larger, ongoing renovation of the downtown property.

In spring, the bed and breakfast is slated to unveil a second stage of renovations featuring its new cocktail bar and restaurant.

That will open in what was previously Splash Cafe.

Good Lion Hospitality, of which Brandon Ristaino is managing member, filed for a minor use permit with the city to establish a restaurant with late-hour alcohol service — essentially, service after 11 p.m. — in the building at 1491 Monterey St. in November.

He told The Tribune at that time the group was keeping the details of the cocktail bar and restaurant “pretty close to the vest” as they worked through licensing and permitting.

By fall, the hotel will also boast additional new rooms.

Guests will also have the availability to rent bikes to “easily explore the charm of the Central Coast.”

Room prices start at $209 on weekdays and $299 on weekends and holidays.

Petit Soleil in downtown San Luis Obispo offers a cocktail bar with locally-sourced beverage and culinary offerings.

For more information

Petit Soleil Bed and Breakfast is located at 1473 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.

For more information, visit petitsoleilslo.com. To book a room call 805-549-0321 or email reservations@petitsoleilslo.com.