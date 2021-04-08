This new boutique hotel in Miami Beach has a rooftop pool deck and great views

Connie Ogle
·1 min read

The Berkeley Park Hotel-MGallery is ready to welcome guests to Miami Beach.

The boutique hotel in the Collins Park neighborhood has just finished an $18 million renovation that retains much of the building’s original Mediterranean Revival Design, including its 1936 facade. There are 80 rooms, a new tower, an intimate courtyard and a rooftop pool deck with — naturally — great views of Miami Beach.

Located a block from the Miami Beach Convention Center and near The Bass art museum, the Berkeley Park is the first Florida hotel for the MGallery Hotel Collection, which has 100 properties in 31 countries around the world. Interior elements include work by local artists paying tribute to Miami’s native flora.

Expect light-filled rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, the better to take in the glorious Miami Beach light. The 2,070-square-foot rooftop deck will feature monthly programming for guests and locals.

Have the spring breakers left? Time to try these new restaurants in Miami Beach

The courtyard at the Berkely Park Hotel-MGallery in South Beach.
The courtyard at the Berkely Park Hotel-MGallery in South Beach.

“Relaunching this iconic South Beach property to bring it back to its full glory during a time when many people are itching to start traveling again has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” says Marcelo Tenenbaum, principal and founder of development company Blue Road.

The opening comes in the wake of several hotel renovations in Miami Beach and Miami, most recently the Kimpton Surfcomber in South Beach and the Novotel Miami Brickell on the mainland. In February the new Moxy South Beach opened on Washington Avenue.

A room at the Berkeley Park Hotel-MGallery in Miami Beach.
A room at the Berkeley Park Hotel-MGallery in Miami Beach.

Berkeley Park Hotel - MGalley

Address: 334 20th St., Miami Beach

Reservations: berkeleyparkhotel.com

The exterior of the Berkeley Park Hotel-MGallery in South Beach&#x002019;s Collins Park neighborhood.
The exterior of the Berkeley Park Hotel-MGallery in South Beach’s Collins Park neighborhood.

These restaurants are a hit in New York. Will Miami love them too?

Recommended Stories

  • 'Mrs Sri Lanka' beauty queen injured in on-stage bust-up

    She suffered head injuries after her crown was seized by her predecessor seeking her disqualification.

  • Why This BofA Analyst Says General Motors Is A Top EV Stock

    Automotive stock valuations make a lot of sense based on today's industry environment, BofA Securities analyst John Murphy told CNBC Wednesday. It's an interesting time for autos, Murphy told CNBC co-host Andrew Sorkin: production has been restrained due to supply shortages and demand has recovered. Murphy's Autos Forecast: Sorkin asked the analyst what company will be the winner in the space five years from now "You are going to see a lot of the incumbents do really well," Murphy said, putting General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) at the top of the list. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will continue to raise capital and invest for the future, he said. "I think you will see some of the new entrants do pretty well also." The Fate Of Used Cars: The industry will need to transition at some point, as internal combustion engines become the past and EVs move from the future into the present, Murphy told CNBC. In terms of used cars, the industry is being professionalized with companies like Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) and CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX), the analyst said, adding that this makes consumers more comfortable buying used vehicles. Murphy said he expects these companies to persist well into the EV future, which will be "good for the industry." 2021 Price Action: General Motors is up 48.75% year-to-date. Tesla is down 1.99% year-to-date. Carvana is up 15.89% year-to-date. CarMax is up 33.74% year-to-date. Image by Sravan Kumar Anirudhan from Pixabay. Latest Ratings for GM DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOverweight Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for GM View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This GM, Ford Analyst Is Bullish On The Motor City Automakers© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Iran 'producing enriched uranium at faster rate'

    As the U.S. and Iran hold indirect talks over a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian authorities have revealed that they've produced 55 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, indicating quicker production than a goal set by parliament.Partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump pulling out of the nuclear accord – Iran’s hardline parliament passed a law late last year that required the state to make 120 kilograms – that’s 265 pounds – of highly enriched uranium a year. That amounts to 10 kilograms a month – a spokesman from the Atomic Energy Organisation said Iran’s production rate is already up to 40% faster than that. Enriching to 20% is a big step towards reaching weapons-grade. The disclosure comes as Tehran and Washington enter a second day of talks in Vienna. So far described as “constructive”. In January, Iran began enriching uranium to 20% at Fordow, an underground uranium enrichment site that was built in secret inside a mountain possibly to withstand any aerial bombardment. It’s all part of a recent acceleration of its breaches of the nuclear deal that stipulated Tehran was not allowed to enrich uranium at Fordow at all.

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator said he got by on 3 hours of sleep a night and hasn't been paid his overtime yet

    The man who helped dig the Ever Given container ship out - as the world shared memes of his excavator - says he did not get the recognition he wanted.

  • Ted Cruz illegally used campaign funds to promote his own book, an ethics watchdog has alleged

    Ted Cruz used campaign funds to run adverts urging viewers to buy his book, the Campaign Legal Center watchdog has alleged.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Carolina Panthers mock draft 2.0: Sam Darnold trade has some impact on picks

    The Panthers won’t be picking a quarterback in the first-round of this mock draft after trading for Sam Darnold this week.

  • Europe's COVID vaccine fiasco continues

    Just when it appeared as if Europe’s much-criticized COVID vaccination roll-out might finally be getting on track, new cases of the virus have skyrocketed, curfews and lockdowns have been reinstated and questions about the safety of some vaccines have led to an atmosphere of restive uncertainty across the continent.

  • Ex-Trump Official Was Finally Punished Under the Hatch Act. Who’s Next?

    Drew AngererFor years, flagrant violations of the Hatch Act were rivaled only by “Infrastructure Week” as the grimmest running joke of the Trump administration. But nearly three months after President Donald Trump left office, a former administration official has been formally disciplined for exploiting their position for political purposes—and more could be on the way.Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump Organization fixture and former event planner, ran afoul of the Hatch Act on multiple occasions during her tenure as public liaison director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but openly dismissed any chance of facing discipline for violating the law.“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts—professional and personal,” Patton wrote in a 2019 Facebook post after sharing a meme from a conservative account. “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore.”On Tuesday, however, Patton was finally disciplined for violating the ethics law, accepting a settlement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that included a $1,000 fine and a four-year ban from serving in the federal government. Patton was also required to admit that she had knowingly violated the law when she recruited residents of public housing to appear in a video championing Trump at the Republican National Convention last year.Normally, such violations were shrugged off by Trump officials as bureaucratic “oopsies.” But with the election of President Joe Biden, the Office of Special Counsel and the Merit Systems Protection Board—the government agency tasked with adjudicating cases of potential Hatch Act violations, which sat without a board quorum for the entirety of Trump’s time in office—are beginning to chip at the vast backlog of complaints from the Trump era.Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSCThe Office of Special Counsel would not confirm the existence of pending investigations, but said that it is slightly constrained by the timing of complaints that were filed with the Merit Systems Protection Board.“In order for OSC to file a complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board, OSC would have had to file the complaint while the subject was still a federal employee,” Zachary Kurz, a spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel, told The Daily Beast. “Otherwise MSPB no longer has jurisdiction.”But the enormous number of extant complaints submitted to the board—which now number in the thousands—mean that some Trumpworld figures are nervous that they may actually face consequences for violating the Hatch Act.“Let me put it this way: people are going to wish they’d never tweeted,” texted one person close to the White House.“Even in an administration marked by a callous disregard for ethics laws, Lynne Patton stood out,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the ethics watchdog organization that initially filed the complaint against Patton. “What made her behavior particularly egregious was that she not only used her position for political purposes, she misled and exploited public housing residents for political gain, showing little regard for the people she was supposed to be helping and the ethics rules she was supposed to be following.”Patton’s actions were far from an outlier in the Trump administration, where senior officials developed a years-long pattern of violating the Hatch Act, mostly with impunity. The Republican National Convention alone presented a tsunami of potential violations of the law, from former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf hosting a naturalization ceremony during primetime to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC from Jerusalem to the location of its closing night on the White House lawn.In October 2020 alone, CREW found that 16 Trump officials had violated the Hatch Act an astonishing 60 times, including first daughter/senior adviser Ivanka Trump, son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, trade honcho Peter Navarro, and communications director Alyssa Farah—but the administration’s seniormost officials were openly contemptuous of the law, which forbids using a government position or government resources for political purposes.“Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares—they expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—a onetime stickler for the Hatch Act—told Politico in August, calling concerns by ethics experts “a lot of hoopla.”Or, as former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said shortly before the Office of Special Counsel determined that she should have been removed from government service for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act: “Blah, blah, blah… Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Masters 2021, round one: live score and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2021, first round leaderboard in full Augusta set to bite back at big hitters How Bryson DeChambeau is built to hit hard - and very, very long Resilience and sangfroid makes Dustin Johnson a serious contender to join exclusive Masters club

  • Police officers are testifying against Chauvin, but the 'blue wall of silence' still stands, former cops say

    Bucking the so-called blue wall of silence, many senior Minneapolis police officers have taken the stand in recent days to decry former Officer Derek Chauvin’s use of force against George Floyd. But the testimony in Chauvin’s trial may not be the clean break from a deeply ingrained police mindset it appears to be.

  • Myanmar: Celebrity model arrested amid coup crackdown

    Paing Takhon has millions of fans and had openly posted against the military coup

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

    Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud weren't enough to overturn the presidential election, but they did motivate Republican lawmakers in Georgia to pass a law that restricts voting rights, the state's Republican lieutenant governor said. Under the new election law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, it's harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots; ballot drop boxes are limited; voters can't be approached and handed food or water while they wait in line to cast their ballots; and the secretary of state is no longer chairman or a voting member of the Georgia State Election Board. During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the restrictions are "the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump. I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony." Joe Biden won Georgia, a fact that was affirmed during three different ballot counts in the state. Giuliani still tried to get Georgia to overturn the election results, appearing before state lawmakers to spread multiple falsehoods, including that thousands of dead people voted. He also claimed, without any evidence, that the voting machines were "like Swiss cheese. You can invade them. You can get in them. You can change the vote." He is now the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPStephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel raise an eyebrow at Matt Gaetz asking Trump for a blanket pardon

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police say

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • GOP lawmakers slam EPA chief over firing of science advisers

    Two House Republicans are demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency provide records related to a decision by the agency's new leader to remove dozens of scientists and other experts from two key advisory boards. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has said the advisers appointed under the Trump administration were overly friendly to business and that his March 31 “reset” of the Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee would return EPA to its practice of relying on advice from a balanced group of experts. Regan’s overhaul removed more than 45 members of the two science advisory boards, including some whose terms do not expire this year.

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.