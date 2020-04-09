Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Takes Two Top Spots in InvestmentNews Broker-Dealer Rankings

DALLAS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) has ranked #2 in two spots of InvestmentNews Broker-Dealer Rankings. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Each year, InvestmentNews gathers information to find exclusive intelligence about the independent broker-dealer industry. This year, Prospera Financial has ranked at the top in the following two categories: Average Assets Under Management Per Rep ($67.4 million) and Percentage of Reps Producing Over $500K annually (31%).

"Prospera is honored to continue to have its place among the independent broker-dealer elite. We aspire to be the gold standard for boutique independent firms, and will continue to grow, learn and serve our advisors at the highest levels."- David Stringer, President

As a boutique broker-dealer, Prospera continues to place at the top amongst some of the largest broker-dealers in the country. Prospera ranked #2 in both categories.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, their standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed them to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. www.investmentnews.com

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

