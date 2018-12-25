Has Bovie Medical (BVX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bovie Medical (BVX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bovie Medical is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 840 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BVX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVX's full-year earnings has moved 21.05% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BVX has returned 107.31% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 9.57%. This shows that Bovie Medical is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BVX belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 74 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.89% so far this year, so BVX is performing better in this area.

BVX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



