Bowdoinham man charged in fatal Sabattus hit-and-run

Mar. 10—AUBURN — A Bowdoinham man was charged with two felonies Wednesday stemming from the hit-and-run death of a 28-year-old pedestrian in Sabattus in September.

An Androscoggin County grand jury determined there was probable cause to charge David A. Veinott II, 38, with causing death while license suspended or revoked, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Veinott also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death which, if convicted, carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a license is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Veinott appeared in 8th District Court in Lewiston in December to answer a criminal complaint laying out the charges against him, but he didn't enter pleas because the charges hadn't been presented yet to a grand jury, as they were Wednesday.

He told the judge he planned to hire an attorney after he was told he didn't qualify for a court-appointed lawyer.

He remains free from jail on $500 cash bail.

Sabattus police arrested Veinott in September after an investigation into the Sept. 19 hit-and-run death of Renata Schalk, 28, of Sabattus on Bowdoinham Road.

Officer Michael Cote of the Sabattus Police Department responded to a report at 5:18 p.m. on that Sunday of a woman hit by a vehicle. He administered first aid until Sabattus Fire & Rescue staff arrived. United Ambulance Service medical personnel pronounced Schalk dead.

Police said they had located a black, late-model Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab pickup truck with chrome rims in Lewiston the morning after Schalk was discovered.

The truck police were seeking was last seen that Sunday leaving the scene of the crash westbound toward Middle Road, they said. An image of the truck was captured on home security footage and turned over to police.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to its front end, police said.