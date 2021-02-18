Bowe Bergdahl sues claiming Trump ‘meddled’ in his court martial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Vallejo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Some ex-members of Sgt Bergdahl&#39;s unit have labelled him a deserter, and say soldiers were wounded or killed looking for him when he disappeared from his post in 2009
Some ex-members of Sgt Bergdahl's unit have labelled him a deserter, and say soldiers were wounded or killed looking for him when he disappeared from his post in 2009

Ex-Army sergeant Robert "Bowe" Bergdahl says Donald Trump and John McCain engaged in "scandalous meddling" during his 2017 court-martial for abandoning his post in Afghanistan.

In a civil lawsuit against the United States to overturn the conviction, lawyers for Mr Bergdahl said the military failed to remedy "unlawful command influence" by both the former commander in chief and late Arizona Senator.

They also allege the military judge failed to disclose an application for a lucrative job with the Department of Justice, according to the filing in the US District Court first reported by Fox News.

"The scandalous meddling in a specific case by leaders of the political branches—one of whom was commander in chief of the armed forces—would never be tolerated if the proceeding had been a criminal prosecution in this or any other federal district court and should not be tolerated in a court-martial," the filing said.

Mr Bergdahl was abducted by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network and held hostage for almost five years after leaving an isolated post in Afghanistan in 2009 for what he says was to report poor leadership to a higher US headquarters.

He was returned in a prisoner exchange for Taliban prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay, which drew fierce political criticism from both Mr Trump and Mr McCain in the lead up to the 2016 election.

Mr Berdahl plead guilty to desertion and misbehaviour before the enemy and was sentenced to a dishonourable discharge and $10,000 in fine.

During the court-martial throughout 2016 and 2017, then-candidate Trump called him, among other epithets, a "dirty rotten traitor".

"Before and during the 2016 presidential campaign, candidate Trump repeatedly vilified plaintiff, describing him as a traitor at numerous rallies, and suggesting, among other things, that he should be executed," the filing said.

Lawyers submitted a 28-minute supercut of Mr Trump railing on Mr Bergdahl into evidence

Meanwhile, Mr McCain - himself a prisoner of the Vietnam War, said the prisoner exchange to bring Mr Berghdal home put the lives of American serviceman at risk.

While the court-martial considered Mr Berghdal's case, the lawsuit says the Army was placed under intense pressure from Mr McCain over its decision-making process.

"Senator McCain reacted swiftly by stating, 'If it comes out that [plaintiff] has no punishment, we’re going to have to have a hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee,' adding that plaintiff–as to whom charges had not even been referred – 'is clearly a deserter'," the filing says.

Read More

Trump calls Bowe Bergdahl verdict 'a complete and total disgrace'

Bowe Bergdahl verdict: Soldier who deserted post in Afghanistan to receive no jail time

Army judge considering dismissing case against Bowe Bergdahl after 'Trump made it impossible to have fair trial'

Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion after being captured by Taliban

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Trump will fade away when people stop sending him their money

    Trump's mounting business losses and legal challenges will soon overcome his ability to remain a political force.

  • Trump reelection campaign paid seven figures to influencer marketing firm

    In the second half of 2020, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign shelled out seven figures to an influencer marketing business linked to his White House’s former chief digital officer.Why it matters: The payments bought promotion from prominent conservative brands and social media personalities, showing how campaigns are exploring new, often more opaque digital advertising channels as large social media companies crack down on political ads.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat’s new: Filings with the Federal Election Commission show the Trump campaign paid nearly $1.8 million during the second half of 2020 to Legendary Campaigns LLC for “online advertising.”Legendary Campaigns is a "partner organization" of another company called Urban Legend, according to that firm's president, Sondra Clark.Until February 2020, Clark was the director of marketing and campaigns for the White House. Ory Rinat, who was the White House's chief digital officer until last June, is Urban Legend's CEO.Urban Legend and Legendary Campaigns offer influencers fees in exchange for driving engagement — such as email signups, donations and purchases — for the firms' clients.Urban Legend's clients have included Heritage Action for America and the 2020 congressional campaign of Republican Angela Stanton-King of Georgia, according to public records and a company pitch deck obtained by Axios.The Trump campaign is the only federal political committee that has reported paying Legendary Campaigns, which Clark described as Urban Legend's politically focused affiliate. Clark and an Urban Legend spokesperson did not address more specific questions about the content Legendary Campaigns placed for the campaign, or the influencers it paid for that promotion.Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg used a similar platform to enlist paid influencers to promote his 2020 presidential campaign.The bottom line: A campaign buying digital ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram would generally have to disclose that spending publicly. Enlisting third-party creators makes political advertising harder to track.The Urban Legend pitch deck cited conservative influencer Rob Smith's work promoting Heritage Action's congressional scorecard last year. But a pair of Smith tweets aligned with that campaign contained no indication he was paid for the effort.Urban Legend requires its creators to comply with all relevant paid advertiser disclosure rules.Its brand of marketing nonetheless makes it more difficult to determine what social media content, or how much of it, Legendary Campaigns helped produce for the Trump campaign.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump's Pentagon reportedly held off promoting 2 female generals over fears of how the White House might react

    "I didn't want their promotions derailed," Trump's former defense secretary said of the nominations for the two women.

  • Judge arrested in alleged plot to overthrow President Jovenel Moïse: It was a set-up

    The armed palace police officers awoke him in the middle of the night, mockingly called him “president,” threatened to kill him and placed him under arrest. Now one of Haiti’s most high-profile judges, Yvickel Dabrésil, is in hiding, fearful for his life as his nation’s political turmoil deepens.

  • Customer flashes gun at worker asking him to wear mask in Illinois store, police say

    The man was arrested, police say.

  • Google kicked Donald Trump's official campaign app from the Play Store because it no longer worked, but the iOS version is still live

    Trump's app was reportedly unable to load content. Google said it removed the app after the developer failed to fix the issues.

  • Republican leaders in Texas face growing backlash as power crisis deepens

    Residents struggle with lack of power, food and water while White House says storms prove ‘climate change is real’ Greg Abbott, Texas’s Republican governor. Abbott and other Republicans were accused of ‘wanting to point fingers at everything except the problem’. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock As Texas struggled on Thursday with a disastrous lack of power, food and water following the deadly storm that brought Arctic temperatures to the southern US, the state’s Republican leadership stood battered by a growing outcry over mismanagement of the power grid and a painfully slow emergency response. Residents huddled at elementary schools in makeshift “warming centers”, moved in with any relatives and friends who have heat – despite the coronavirus risks – or simply held out inside their homes in deteriorating conditions. Some do not have enough water to drink, let alone wash. Others are dealing with flooding from burst pipes, unreliable gas and electricity service and “boil water” notices spreading to additional major cities. And with at least two dozen confirmed deaths in the state since the weekend storm, the National Weather Service announced on Wednesday that a new storm front would likely bring another round of frigid temperatures to Texas and “significant ice accumulations”. The immediate risks for the most vulnerable residents remained exposure, malnourishment and the threat of fires or carbon monoxide poisoning as residents sat inside cars, brought grills indoors, and used fireplaces for the first time in years in an attempt to stay warm. But the state’s Republican governor, nationally elected officials and Republican-led state legislature were dealing separately with a growing backlash at the inability to restore power for days as residents stood in long lines for paltry supplies of groceries and queued for miles for gasoline. A focus of particular wrath on Thursday was Senator Ted Cruz, who was spotted leaving frigid Houston Wednesday on a flight bound for Cancun, Mexico, the popular beach destination south of the border. Cruz “is vacationing in Cancun right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve”, the former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who made a strong run against Cruz for his Senate seat in 2018 and then ran for president in the 2020 election, said on MSNBC. O’Rourke blamed decades of Republican leadership in the state for failing to embrace alternative energy and maintain durable energy infrastructure. “There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years,” O’Rourke said. Cruz finally confirmed he had taken the trip and on Thursday afternoon was returning to Houston. In an effort to stay ahead of constituents’ wrath about the power crisis and lack of preparedness or information, the governor, Greg Abbott, announced a full-scale investigation into the state’s standalone energy utility – whose leadership Abbott himself appointed. He also tried to shift the blame for the power grid failure to a supposed failure of windmills, which account for about 7% of power generation in Texas. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott said on Fox News. That was a gross mischaracterization of the power crisis, which Abbott elsewhere admitted was brought on mainly by frozen natural gas pipelines that had knocked power plants offline. “Every source of power Texas has has been compromised,” Abbott said at a news conference on Wednesday. On Thursday at a White House briefing, the press secretary, Jen Psaki, said that weather effects on solar and wind energy in Texas were “the least significant factors” in the disaster. And homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said the dire storms “demonstrate to us that climate change is real and it’s happening now and we’re not adequately prepared for it”. Both the state plants and the pipelines are run by the state utility, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), which was set up independent of other states’ grids so that Texas, whose economy is built on the fossil fuels industry, would not be as subject to federal energy regulations. Even with the grid in tatters, the arrangement was worth it, declared former Texas governor Rick Perry, a Republican who served as energy secretary under Donald Trump. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry wrote in a blogpost. People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill containers with water in Houston. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP Residents might disagree. More than 130 of the state’s 254 counties were experiencing water outages or potential contamination, and more than 250,000 residents had not had water service for three days, according to state data. Store shelves were cleared of food, lines formed at public spigots in parks, firewood was hard to come by and out-of-state plumbers were invited to come work on an epidemic of burst pipes. Hospitals reported oxygen shortages and nursing homes and dialysis centers struggled to stay online. The Texas national guard was deployed across the state to check on residents and move them to shelters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had sent blankets, provisions, generators and fuel “to ensure the continued availability of backup power,” the White House said. Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas last Sunday. “We have state leadership – Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor [Dan] Patrick – that want to point fingers at everything except the problem,” the San Antonio Democratic politician Julián Castro told MSNBC. Ercot’s chief executive, Bill Magness, asked residents for patience. “I am sure when we review this, we’re going to find things we wish we’d done better,” he said in a televised address. In Houston the emergency recalled the devastation from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the flooding that ensued. But then as now, no elected Republican could be heard to warn that the state must take action to address the climate change emergency. Instead they sent the opposite message. “Bottom line: thank God for baseload energy made up of fossil fuels,” Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican with a growing national profile, tweeted on Wednesday.

  • Capitol riot suspect sold footage to CNN and NBC News for $70k

    John Sullivan was arrested in January, 2021, and is facing charges of obstruction of Congress and interfering with police

  • Mafia Framed Nurse After Killing Doctor Who Treated Cosa Nostra Boss

    Marcello Paternostro via ReutersWhen urologist Attilio Manca was found dead with two heroin needles still sticking out of his wrist and elbow in 2004, none of his friends believed for one minute he had overdosed. For one, Manca, who died alone in his home, was left handed and the needles were stuck in his left wrist and elbow, which would not have been a natural way to inject the drug. A distinct lack of fingerprints on the syringes still protruding from the doctor’s body were also suspicious. Even had the doctor been careful, he likely would have left at least one print on the plunger. And his friend, a nurse named Monica Mileti, who was ultimately convicted of selling him the fatal heroin and sentenced to five years in prison, just didn’t fit the bill of a drug pusher.The Boss of Bosses Dies. Will Sicily’s Mafia Turn to the U.S. for Leadership?This week, after Mileti pushed to have her case re-examined, Italy’s high court agreed that she had not sold the doctor the heroin and cleared her name. The court also ruled that Manca had not in fact died of a self-inflicted heroin overdose, but a mob-ordered one after Italy’s anti-mafia parliamentary commission investigated the case. Manca, who was born in Sicily but died in Viterbo, near Rome, it is now believed, was secretly flown to France to operate on Bernardo Provenzano, the top boss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, while he was in hiding. Provenzano, who was famously arrested in a farm house in 2006 after 43 years on the run after his police traced his freshly ironed shirts from his wife’s house to his hideout, died in prison in 2016. Several turncoats testified that Manca had been summoned to France to treat his prostate cancer and that Provenzano was so afraid the doctor would rat him out and tell authorities where he was hiding, the capo dei capi or boss of bosses ordered his death. Manca had performed the first laproscopic prostate surgery in Italy and had a reputation as a skilled surgeon. Manca’s family then petitioned the court to clear their son’s name from being tied to the drug overdose. The court does not believe that Manca was affiliated with the mafia, but instead was given little choice but to go operate on Provenzano. Killing him and staging it as an overdose, which included planting false evidence in the nurse’s home, was the only way to ensure his “testimonial silence,” according to the court summary. Manca’s death is now being investigated as a homicide, though mafia hits are hard to pin down and rarely brought to justice. Still, investigators now say that the original autopsy showed evidence that Manca had been beaten and had a fracture in his nasal spetum, but that evidence had somehow been overlooked during the original trial against the nurse. His body was placed in a way that was meant to imply he had fallen after the overdose, but upon re-examining the autopsy, the court ruled that he had more likely been subdued. Authorities also believe that Mileti, the nurse, was likely threatened by the mafia to not fight the original conviction, but after Provenzano’s death, she decided to try to clear her, and the doctor’s, name. It is unclear if she has given any evidence of threats. The final parliamentary commission deemed that “Attilio Manca was murdered after being involved in the care of the fugitive Provenzano in France” in their final report that informed the high court.The commission head Giulia Sarti, said after the ruling that the history of Manca’s death needs to be rewritten. “Attilio Manca has never taken drugs and never committed suicide,” she said. “He is a victim of the mafia.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

    Two Dallas police officers were shot and wounded Thursday while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood, police said. “Upon arrival, officers were immediately met with gunfire,” said police Chief Eddie Garcia. Firefighters had provided cover for officers as they extracted their wounded colleagues from the scene, Garcia said.

  • Ivanka Trump passes up Senate bid against Rubio

    Her decision puts him in a strong position heading into his reelection next year, as well as a possible 2024 presidential run.

  • Naomi Biden Says Tucker Carlson Needs ‘a Hug’ After He Makes Fun of Joe and Jill

    Carlson said the first couple’s “love is as real as climate change.”

  • Judge says Capitol riot suspects 'zip tie guy' and his mom must stay in custody

    Eric Munchel, dubbed "zip tie guy" in the aftermath of the insurrection, and his mother Lisa Eisenhart will be held until their trials.

  • All the businesses cutting ties with the Trump Organization

    Companies and groups from Deutsche Bank to the Screen Actors Guild are severing relationships with the former president and his real-estate firm.

  • Latinos blast Arizona Republican for saying Americans should be vaccinated before Hispanics

    "She will continue to assure the media we are only misconstruing her nativism and white supremacy for racism," state Sen. Juan Mendez said about Rep. Debbie Lesko.

  • Miami cops kill suspected armed robber on same day feds release department from oversight

    On the same day Miami police announced that the U.S. Department of Justice had ended five years of oversight stemming from an investigation into almost three dozen police shootings, two Miami police officers shot and killed a man.

  • Prince William Says Diana Would Have Been a "Nightmare" Grandma

    But for the sweetest reason.

  • Priest dies a week after coronavirus outbreak at Catholic church in California

    The church has been accused of defying coronavirus orders in the past.

  • Judge dismisses Georgia lawsuit by transgender fire chief

    A federal judge has dismissed a discrimination lawsuit by a transgender fire chief who led a rural Georgia city's fire department for more than a decade, then got fired 18 months after first coming to work as a woman. Instead, the judge decided Mosby had no legal standing to sue because of a technical flaw with the initial complaint she filed with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Mosby's attorney, Kenneth Barton, said in a court filing Feb. 2 that he planned to appeal the judge's dismissal.

  • Dallas official says White House called him about storm before Texas governor did

    Chief Executive of Dallas County says ‘the governor made a conscious choice’ not to prepare for current crisis, and was still to reach out on Thursday as thousands remained without power