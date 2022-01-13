🌱 Bowers Park Pool + Mental Health Crisis Center + Redistricting

Happy Thursday, Tuscaloosa! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa City Council updates.

A possible mental health crisis center for Tuscaloosa?

Tuscaloosa News drops print day.

The City of Tuscaloosa is set to move forward on $350,000 in much-needed improvements to the Bowers Park pool, with the goal of getting the facility back operational by Memorial Day. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Tuscaloosa Public Library's Board of Trustees has requested additional input from the City of Tuscaloosa as it looks to hire its next executive director. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Just a few months after Tuscaloosa County narrowly lost out on securing $6 million in state funding to construct a new mental health crisis center, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is proposing additional funding that could see the project finally come to fruition in west Alabama. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday opted against moving forward on voting for new council district lines following the 2020 Census and instead will now host two public hearings in the coming weeks to allow those in the community to provide their feedback. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The White House approved 10 million additional free COVID-19 tests per month to keep Alabama and other U.S. students in the classrooms. (Patch.com)

- The Tuscaloosa News To Drop Saturday Print Edition (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread)

- Alabama’s capitol is a crime scene. The cover-up has lasted 120 years. (Kyle Whitmire, AL.com)

- University of Alabama students return to class amid Omicron surge (Tim Reid, CBS 42)

- UAB doctor: “Vast majority” hospitalized, very ill with COVID are unvaccinated (Eddie Burkhalter, Alabama Political Reporter)

