Bowers Park Pool Set To Reopen In May After 'Extended Hiatus'

TUSCALOOSA, AL — Tuscaloosa Park & Recreation Authority (PARA) announced Thursday that the Nancie Blewitt Swim Complex at Bowers Park will finally reopen on May 26 after an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of renovations.

PARA said the occasion will be celebrated by offering members summer pool passes at a special presale rate of $49 per individual and $65 per family through May 25. The agency then said summer pool passes will also be available to non-PARA members for $99 for individuals and $129 for families.

As Patch previously reported, the City of Tuscaloosa covered $350,000 in much-needed improvements to the Bowers Park pool, as opposed to the previously-discussed replacement of the facility with a new aquatic center.

The initial goal of getting the facility back operational by Memorial Day, which is still on target.

