🌱 Bowers Park Pool + TCHS Baseball Title + Druid City Arts Festival

Big win for TCHS.

Bowers Park pool opening.

Druid City Arts Festival returning.

First, today's weather: Plenty of sunshine. High: 86 | Low: 60. ☀️

Our Shout Out for this Friday morning goes to the Tuscaloosa County High Wildcats baseball team, which secured a 7A Region 5 area championship on Thursday with a 9-0 win over Oak Mountain on Thursday in Northport.



Photo courtesy of Hannah Zark

ICYMI: Here's our deep dive into the life and many battles of Tuscaloosa-born boxer Edgar "Mad Dog" Ross, following news of his posthumous induction into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Check out this thoughtful feature on longtime University of Alabama English professor Philip D. Beidler, whose experience in the Vietnam War led him to write several books about literature and art from the time. Beidler died Wednesday at the age of 77. (Drew Taylor, CBS 42) The Tuscaloosa County Democratic Party is set to host a meet-your-candidates event at Capitol Park on Saturday, as a way to connect candidates with voters ahead of the March 24 primary and the Nov. 8 General Election. (Jabaree Prewitt, WVUA 23) The City of Tuscaloosa on Thursday announced that the Druid City Arts Festival is set for May in Government Plaza. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Tuscaloosa Park & Recreation Authority (PARA) announced Thursday that the Nancie Blewitt Swim Complex at Bowers Park will finally reopen on May 26 after an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of renovations. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Willie Nelson & Family @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (More)

TEAM & Community Blood Drive (More)

Masquerade Ball @ UA Student Center (More)

Book Signing & Talk with Richard Herzog (More)

Georgia baseball @ Alabama (More)

Tuscaloosa Academy freshman Jack Smith on Thursday sunk a hole in one on the 12th hole at the Selma Country Club with an eight iron. The amazing feat help lead the Knights to a victory in the Selma Invitational, which was hosted by Morgan Academy. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Photo submitted by Julie Smith









The YMCA of Tuscaloosa is asking residents to complete a survey about the future of the Benjamin Barnes Branch YMCA, a plans move forward to build a new standalone facility adjacent to the McDonald Hughes Community Center. The city says Responses will be discussed at a public meeting at McDonald Hughes Center on Thursday, April 28 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. (More)

Stillman College announced on Thursday that celebrity chef, cookbook author, and television host Gerry Garvin will serve as the speaker for the college's 146th commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 30. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Shelton State Community College announced on Thursday that the school had received a $40,000 donation from the Alabama Power Foundation, which will be designated as financial support for healthcare programs. (More)



The Healthy Kids Running Series is set to kick off its introduction for local children to the joys of an active lifestyle on April 24 at 2 p.m. (More)

The Tuscaloosa County Health Department will host National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (More)

A big Patch Congratulations is in order for the Holt High Ironmen baseball team for winning their final home game at the school's longtime baseball field Wednesday night.

Photo courtesy of Holt High School

Events:

Meet Your Democratic Candidates Event (April 23)

National Hug A Plumber Day (April 25)

