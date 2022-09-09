Bowie Middle School student arrested

Sep. 9—A Bowie Middle School eighth grader was charged with first degree felony, aggravated assault of a public servant Wednesday.

The arrest stemmed from a student attacking a teacher in a classroom.

Ector County ISD issued the following statement Thursday night:

"This is shocking and terrible, and will not be tolerated. We have been dealing with fights and violence recently, and want our community to know that behavior is unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent it. The student was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony and will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct.

"We have watched violence among children on the rise here, around the state and across the country; we know our children are hurting and need us to address mental health challenges, while we also hold them accountable for their actions. Our district will continue to address these concerns with students and families," the statement said.

In the last two days, a fight broke out at Burger King on 42nd Street and an Odessa Police Department spokeswoman said a kid assaulted another kid at Taco Bell Thursday.