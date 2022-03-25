Bowing to pressure, Louisville judges vote to resume in-person arraignments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine minutes after getting an email telling her a fellow judge had criticized her for "repeatedly" rejecting requests to resume arraignments in person, Chief Judge Annette Karem asked Jefferson District Court judges to vote on the issue by email.

It passed.

Chief Public Defender Leo Smith, backed by the ACLU of Kentucky and 20 other criminal justice groups, had asked Karem to discontinue virtual arraignments, citing research showing judges set higher bonds when defendants appear by closed-circuit television.

Karem previously had said the proposal would be heard at the court’s April monthly meeting.

But Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke notified The Courier Journal on Friday that she had decided on her own to resume in-person arraignments after it had become “apparent that Karem was avoiding repeated requests” to resume arraignments in the jail.

When The Courier Journal asked Karem for a response, she said she had asked the judges to vote by email before reading Burke’s comment.

Burke told Karem last week she would be resuming in-person arraignment immediately in a courtroom built inside the jail in 1999 for that purpose.

The Courier Journal has reported it only takes about 60 seconds to walk across the street from the Hall of Justice to the Jefferson County Jail. Judges also can reach the jail by a walkway that doesn’t require going outside.

But Jefferson District Court judges had not resumed in-person arraignments that before the pandemic were done in the jail courtroom.

Chief Defender Smith told Karem in a letter last week that when defendants are arraigned remotely — with the judge, defense lawyer and prosecutor in the courthouse — they tend to receive higher bonds. That leads to jail crowding.

The ACLU and the community groups also urged that arraignments of district court defendants resume in the jail.

"There is simply no equitable substitute for having the client in person, in the courtroom," says the letter, which was submitted on behalf of groups ranging from the Louisville Urban League to the Kentucky Commission on Human rights to the Buddhist Justice Collective.

Both letters cited a study, "The Impact of Videoconferenced Hearings on Bail Decisions," that found "dramatic" differences in the eight years before and after arraignments went remote in Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago.

The ACLU letter says the study from the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology found those increases ranged from 54 to 90 percent, depending on the offense.

If bonds were more reasonable in Jeffersons County, the jail population would decline, relieving overcrowding, the ACLU letter says.

“The reality is folks who are legally presumed innocent are dying or forced to sit in jail because they cannot afford their freedom,” the letter said.

Images from inside of Louisville Metro Corrections.

Karem declined to say if she favors a return to in-person District Court arraignments.

However, she said as soon as COVID-19 numbers declined in Jefferson County, the issue of resuming arraignments in the jail was placed on the District Court’s meeting agenda.

She said the judges were unable to hold a monthly meeting in March “due to illness, judges still in court and emergencies,” so the issue was automatically rolled to the April agenda. She said she has distributed the Cook County study to the 16 other District Court judges.

It found that when a defendant is present for a proceeding as an image on a screen, the judge’s ability to gauge his credibility and understanding is reduced. He becomes less human, and the court loses the opportunity to “respond to his human presence.”

Smith noted that all other court appearances, including circuit court arraignments, are now conducted in person.

He said in his letter that the courts could resume arraignments in the jail courtroom or inmates could be brought to courtrooms in the Hall of Justice, though that would involve more jail personnel.

An arraignment is typically the first appearance a defendant makes in court. At the arraignment, the judge will advise the defendant of the charges brought against him and of his rights.

Karem is a candidate for the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

