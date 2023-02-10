Bowler Metcalf's (JSE:BCF) Dividend Will Be Reduced To ZAR0.158

Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 27th of March to ZAR0.158, which is 19% lower than what investors received last year for the same period. However, the dividend yield of 5.0% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Bowler Metcalf's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Bowler Metcalf's dividend was only 41% of earnings, however it was paying out 103% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 0.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.314, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR0.464. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.0% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Bowler Metcalf's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Growth of 0.6% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Bowler Metcalf's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bowler Metcalf that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

