Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The US$2.4b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$40m on 03 July 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Bowlero's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Bowlero

Consensus from 5 of the American Hospitality analysts is that Bowlero is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$104m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 89%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Bowlero's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Bowlero is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Bowlero to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Bowlero's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should further research:

Story continues

Valuation: What is Bowlero worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Bowlero is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Bowlero’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here