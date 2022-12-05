Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bowlero:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$181m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$122m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

So, Bowlero has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Bowlero

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Bowlero's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bowlero here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bowlero Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Bowlero are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 10%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 132%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Bowlero has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 37% return over the last year. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bowlero that we think you should be aware of.

While Bowlero may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

