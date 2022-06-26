Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bowlero, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$77m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Bowlero has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Bowlero

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bowlero compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bowlero.

So How Is Bowlero's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Bowlero's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.6%, but since then they've fallen to 4.4%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Bowlero's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Bowlero. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 5.3% gain to shareholders who've held over the last year. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Story continues

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Bowlero, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.