Bowling asks for new trial

Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.
·2 min read

Apr. 22—A Raleigh County man, convicted in July 2011 of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his wife and sentenced to life in prison, is asking for a new trial.

Christopher Bowling, now 50, formerly of Daniels, shot 34-year-old Tresa Bowling on Jan. 31, 2010.

Two jurors were dismissed at Bowling's original trial in June 2010, prompting Raleigh Circuit Court Judge John Hutchison to declare a mistrial.

Bowling told jurors during his second, month-long trial in July 2011 that he had been sitting on the couch next to Tresa and that he had removed his gun from his back pocket. He told investigators that the gun had fired unexpectedly while he was trying to correct the gun's slide.

Jurors deliberated for three hours and returned a guilty verdict for both first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a murder. He was later ordered to serve a life sentence, without the possibility of parole.

Former Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller prosecuted Bowling in both 2010 and 2011.

In May 2012, Bowling filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, citing seven errors and requested a new trial. Errors cited by defense attorneys include the pretrial hearing procedure, impaneling the jury, exclusion of evidence and witness testimony.

In October 2013, the Supreme Court upheld Bowling's conviction.

Justices reviewed each of the errors, noting that they did agree that some of the testimony entered into court was hearsay, but ultimately, the errors did not impact the ruling of the case.

"After carefully reviewing the record and arguments of the parties, we conclude that the errors were in fact harmless," the document said. "If this evidence had been completely excluded from the trial, the State would have still provided enough evidence to support Mr. Bowling's conviction."

The Supreme Court added, "After a thorough review of the record presented for consideration, the briefs, the legal authorities cited and the arguments of Mr. Bowling and the State, we find that while the circuit court erred by admitting certain testimony as detailed herein, the errors are harmless and do not warrant reversal of this case. Therefore, we affirm Mr. Bowling's conviction."

Bowling filed his final appeal in 2019 through a Habeas Corpus petition to have issues that were brought up during the appeals process re-examined.

His new attorney, Robert Dunlap, is asking the court to allow Bowling the opportunity to bring in a new arms expert and conduct a pre-trial publicity report.

On June 1, a hearing for Bowling is scheduled in Raleigh County Circuit Court, with current Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield representing the state.

