Bowling Green Is Stocking Up On C8 Z06 Parts

Anticipation as well as demand for the new C8 Corvette Z06 is incredibly high. With its reputation on the line, GM’s Bowling Green Assembly reportedly is taking zero chances in these crazy days of supply chain snafus, stockpiling a critical part ahead of the C8Z’s launch. It’s possible the automaker is reserving other components like microprocessor chips for this all-important model since it does have an image to maintain.

This information about parts stockpiling comes from a member of the Mid-Engine Corvette Forum, so we’d take it with a grain of salt. Still, the move would make sense, which is why we still have some doubts. As much as we love certain GM performance cars, we still know the company has a history of making boneheaded moves, even after taxpayers bailed it out.

Even with the stockpiling of this unnamed part, it’s still possible Bowling Green Assembly has to stop production because of shortages, something we saw this year. While GM stayed tight-lipped about what caused the problem, it seems like no automaker is beyond the reach of global disruptions which seem to not be going away.

Also, with the launch of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in the latter part of the summer, we finally have some pricing info. GM revealed the car will start at $106,395 for the 1LZ. If what you want is the C8Z 2LZ, it starts at $115,595 while the 3LZ has a base price of $120,245. To get a convertible, it’s going to cost you an additional $7,000 to $7,500.

For those who really want to push the envelope with the 670-horsepower flat-plane-crank V8, the Z07 package will be the ticket since it comes with the FE7 suspension tune, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires, underbody strakes, and carbon-ceramic brakes. However, that will set you back at least $8,495 for the carbon flash-painted parts or $10,495 if you want exposed carbon fiber instead.

Anyone concerned with unsprung mass can pop for the carbon-fiber wheels, if the Z07 package has also been added, with an additional cost of $9,995 for flash-painted wheels or $11,995 for the exposed carbon fiber. If you do the math, it’s not hard to see how the new C8 Z06 could cost upwards of $160,000. Is that too much for the American sports car considering it starts pushing into the pricing structure for some of its European competitors? We’re sure some people might feel that’s the case, but plenty will likely be ready to shell out for one.

