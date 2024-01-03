Bowling Green Township to hold reorganizational meeting, fiscal report now available

Bowling Green Township in Marion County held its year-end public board meeting at the township building location at Guthery Road junction Ohio 37, south of LaRue.

The township governing board passed temporary appropriation measures based on year-end revisions to the tax budget for the upcoming year.

The township reestablished public meetings monthly on the third Thursday at 6 p.m.

The 2024 reorganizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Any changes to this schedule or notice on special meetings shall be posted at the township building and published on the township website, bgtownship.com.

The township submitted annual financial report to Ohio Auditor of State as required for fiscal year end 2023 and is available for public inspection at any public meeting or by contacting the fiscal officer at 740-499-3986.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Bowling Green Township to hold Jan. 18 reorganizational meeting