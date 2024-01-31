Bowling walks out during public comments at council work session

Jan. 31—On the four-month anniversary of Steve Perkins' shooting death by a Decatur police officer, Mayor Tab Bowling walked out of a City Council work session Monday rather than listen to public comments, most of which involved the city's response to Pekins' death.

Perkins supporters were in the audience to speak out at the work session, as they have been at City Council meetings over the last four months. After the meeting, they held a short candlelight vigil in Perkins' memory on the front steps of City Hall.

A grand jury on Jan. 4 indicted former Decatur police officer Mac Marquette for murder in the Sept. 29 shooting of Perkins.

Bowling in November fired Marquette and two fellow officers and suspended another. The other officers are Sgt. Vance Summers and officers Joey Williams and Christopher Mukaddam. The officers appealed, but last week the Personnel Board agreed to delay their hearings for up to six months.

Bowling's walkout occurred Monday evening after the second Perkins supporter made comments.

Bowling read a prepared statement that said, "... it has become evident that many comments are no longer constructive. Regrettably, some have resorted to baseless accusations and threats directed towards me, my family, City Council members and others in the city.

"I do not believe these false comments and threats are reflective of the people of Decatur. Decatur residents have made their voices heard and advocated for justice."

Later in his statement, Bowling said he would not remain for Monday's public comments or those held in the future, except for those concerning items that are on the council agenda.

He read the prepared statement, gathered his things and walked out the side door of the council chambers to jeers and claps from the crowd.

Bowling on Tuesday said, "I've heard what those in the room have to say. I have a lot of constituents and I've received a lot of encouragement today (Tuesday), and I'm so grateful for that. I made it very clear that I'm available here at the office for anyone who wants to visit as long as it's not matters related to personnel or ongoing litigation, and that's been my policy."

Bowling has been and continues to be a target for some demonstrators.

Initially, many demonstrators expressed anger that the city's response to the shooting was too slow. Police Chief Todd Pinion on Oct. 11 announced he had begun an internal investigation. That investigation eventually led to the disciplinary actions against four officers.

Bowling on Monday told the crowd that the disciplinary appeals are in the hands of the independent Personnel Board while Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson is handling the criminal case.

Some demonstrators also have called for Pinion's termination as police chief, which Bowling and the council majority have said isn't in their plans.

Protests, some noisy, began outside the mayor's Old Decatur home before Christmas. — 'High and dry'

The mayor's departure on Monday brought scorn from many in the audience.

James Videau, a local pastor, told the City Council, "Your mayor has left you high and dry again, again. You will now have to face the people by yourself."

Instead of the captain going down with the ship, Videau said, Bowling is jumping off the ship first and saying to the City Council, "'I'm going to let you take all of the flak.'"

Videau said leaving the meeting "was cowardly" of the mayor.

"I could not leave my people high and dry like that, and it's not the first time he's done that," said Videau, who was referring to Bowling skipping two meetings in October.

Videau said his late father gave him is a tip that he believes the mayor should follow.

"He said, 'You can't lead people that you don't love,'" Videau said.

Cornelius Echols said Bowling's leaving in the middle of the meeting was "unprofessional. I don't see how y'all are still rockin' with this dude."

Echols said if he decided he doesn't like the way a customer feels and just left his job, he would get fired.

"He's supposed to be the mayor," Echols said. "People look up to him. He's supposed to be a top figure in the city, but he just got up and left. That's saying, 'Y'all got nothing to say that I want to hear. All I care is about my feelings.'"

Michael Stovall, a former city employee who was in the audience, said, "It disturbs me with the lack of leadership," and he said he's concerned that the city must wait until the 2025 elections to get new leadership.

Craig Lovell suggested that Bowling "just walked off his job." He said he took offense to the mayor saying that the demonstrators threatened him and his family.

"They all want to paint the protesters as terrorists who attacked them," Lovell said. "We haven't attacked nobody. We haven't done anything."

Alainah Dailey said no protests have been held at other city officials' homes. She said they only protested at Bowling's home because they want the mayor to fire the police chief.

"We blame him while he has left the blame to you," Dailey told the council. "How do you feel?" — Attendance

Council President Jacob Ladner said the mayor isn't required to attend council meetings.

"He's his own person," Ladner said of Bowling. "He can leave if he wants to. I stay because I choose to. We don't have to have this (public comment at work sessions), but I think it's important and I think everyone up here thinks it's important."

"So you're saying the mayor deems it's important?" Dailey said.

"That's a question for him," Ladner replied. "I cannot speak for him."

Councilman Billy Jackson agreed that the mayor isn't required to attend council meetings.

"But I think it's irresponsible for a person who is a representative of our entire city to not be here when our citizens are venting," Jackson said. "It doesn't bother me if they say the same things over and over again."

Jackson said he thinks it's important for the mayor and council to listen to the residents.

"It's important for us to enact things that are going to benefit our city," Jackson said. "We're not the six smartest people in the city, so our ideas have to come from our public, and they're trying to give us ideas."

Jackson said not all public comments relate to the Perkins incident.

For example, he said, Memorial Drive Northwest resident Alice Elliott voiced her concern Monday about the management of garbage cans, cleanliness around the homes and trees blocking streetlights that leave the neighborhood too dark, but Bowling wasn't present.

Jackson said he would work with a city director to resolve the constituent's problem, "but people come here because they expect the mayor will be here. If he's not here, they can't address him. Try calling the mayor's office sometime; I can't even get through most of the time."

Bowling said Tuesday that the city's Beautification crew will address the Memorial Drive concerns.

"I know what she said," Bowling said.

Councilman Carlton McMasters said the mayor is "entitled to make a statement and stand by that statement. You would be hard-pressed to get me to criticize somebody on the way they feel. If that's the way he feels, I'm not going to tell him his feelings were wrong."

McMasters said he thinks most people understand "there's very little we can do."

However, Dailey said the council could vote to terminate Pinion, but protesters haven't pushed them like they have the mayor to make this move.

Councilmen Kyle Pike and Hunter Pepper were absent from the meeting. — Perkins shooting

According to Decatur police, the incident leading to Perkins' death began when a tow truck driver attempted to repossess his truck, which was parked in his Ryan Drive Southwest driveway, at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 29. Police said Perkins threatened the driver with a gun. Police then returned with the driver to Perkins' home.

Perkins exited his home at about 1:50 a.m. and told the tow truck driver to put down his truck, all of which was captured by neighbors' security videos. The videos show he was carrying a flashlight, which the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said was mounted to a handgun.

Two police officers were around the corner of his house and left cover as Perkins was yelling at the tow truck driver. Security videos show that Perkins turned toward them as they for the first time identified themselves. Within two seconds, the officer fired the first of about 18 shots. According to the family, seven hit Perkins, killing him.

