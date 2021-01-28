Bowman: Investigation of Capitol attack is just the beginning in fight against institutional racism

Less than 48 hours after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., debuted a draft of the COUP Act (Congressional Oversight of Unjust Policing) — legislation to establish a commission to seek accountability and to investigate how rioters were able to break into the Capitol building. Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke with Bowman, who said the investigation is just the beginning in the fight against institutional racism.

