Bowser, police chief announce ‘Real-Time Crime Center’ to tamp down on rising crime

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said she has a warning for criminals committing crimes in the nation’s capital.

“The message is really to people who would commit crime if they haven’t gotten it already,” the mayor said at a news conference. “You’re going to be on camera and you’re going to be caught.”

Bowser made that definitive statement Thursday at Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) headquarters in announcing the creation of the Real-Time Crime Center to catch crimes as they are happening in real time.

Copied from similar ventures in cities like New York and Atlanta, D.C. officials said they will launch the crime center sometime in January at MPD headquarters. Officials plan to use camera technology and collaboration with several regional and federal law enforcement agencies.

So that means law enforcement from the District and other agencies like Capitol Police, Metro Transit and nearby counties in Maryland and Virginia will have staff working in the crime center and utilize cameras.

“This provides another piece of evidence that can help some that will give confidence to our prosecutors who may be concerned that they can’t get a conviction. So we want to give them some confidence,” Bowser said. “It’ll give more information to our juries and judges about what happened at any incident.”

Law enforcement officials said they are turning to more of these collaborations as police staffing dwindle. But it’s also raised eyebrows from those concerned about civil liberties and whether privacy is being violated by their use.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said that she visited New York and New Jersey to study the crime centers that have been up and running and plans to travel to Detroit and Atlanta to review their practices.

Smith said the crime center “will serve as the nerve center of law enforcement” in D.C. and the surrounding areas.

“It will monitor and analyze data from various sources, including CCTV cameras, emergency calls and other technology products,” the chief said.

Anthony Gipson, a resident who also grew up in D.C., said the technology collaboration between law enforcement agencies is long overdue.

“As far as the cameras are concerned – They need them,” he said. “I think it’s more of a wake-up call all the way across the board, from speeders to theft to just miscellaneous nonsense.”

Robert Dixon, the U.S Marshal for D.C. Superior Court which often works with MPD on a variety of cases, said this technology and cooperation will help residents feel more safe.

“As we all know, we have a problem here with crime,” Dixon said. ”While this is a law enforcement effort initially, it requires the citizenry of this city to really rely on and have some faith in.”

