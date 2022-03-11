Box after box of marijuana: $1.5 million mail delivery plot lands man in Bay County jail

PANAMA CITY — The Panama City Police Department thwarted a plan to send more than 190 pounds of marijuana through the mail, officials said Friday.

In a press conference at the police station, PCPD Cpl. Kristian Shaw said the department responded in late January to the UPS Store on 23rd Street, where employees noticed three large boxes that smelled of marijuana. A PCPD K-9 officer responded to the scene and was alerted to presence of marijuana, Shaw said.

Cpl. Kristian Shaw shows how each bag has a different name to indicate the different types of strain of marijuana. He said the different strains mean a different type of high and experience, so dealers seek out the specific types, such as "Gelato," and "Blue Cheese."

The following day, officers intercepted a van driven by Yunging Wang after he allegedly picked up the boxes. Officers reported smelling the same marijuana odor coming from the van.

The Street Crimes Unit arrested Wang, 31, and charged him with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a counterfeit driver's license, providing a false ID to a law enforcement officer, and possession of narcotics equipment. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Police said seven boxes were mailed to Wang. They placed the street value of the marijuana at $1.5 million.

PCPD officials said they still are working to identify where the drugs came from, where they were going and who else was involved.

