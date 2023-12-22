‘A box of chocolates and an envelope stuffed with £100’: what Telegraph readers spend at Christmas

'We know we love each other, so we pool our money together so no one overspends' - Paul Cooper

From presents to the big Christmas food shop, the most joyous time of year inevitably becomes the most expensive one.

Inflation is finally falling but prices are still rising. The average British household will spend £1,811 on festivities this year, according to analysis by comparison site Moneysupermarket.com, the equivalent of 80pc of the average monthly income.

We asked Telegraph readers, with a wide range of budgets, how much money they will be spending this year on Christmas – and they’ve shared their saving (and spending) strategies and the golden rules they use to keep on top of their finances.

Budget Christmas: ‘My kids are just as happy to have a film day as going out and spending money at Christmas events’

Telegraph reader Janine Marsh, 43, is based in Manchester and has two small children aged four and eight. She runs her own blog Thrifty Family where she shares her tips on “improving your finances without sacrificing everything you love.”

This year, Janine’s budget for Christmas is between £200 and £500.

Janine describes how budgeting for Christmas, even as a pro, “can be difficult when you want to create the best magical time for your kids.”

“I’d say most of my money goes on gifts. We reuse our decorations every year, maybe adding one or two to the collection each time the festive season rolls around, and my kids are just as happy to have a film day with the Grinch than they are going out and spending money at Christmas events.”

Janine describes how she tries to budget as much as possible by keeping an eye on prices throughout the year: “I make a note of anything my kids say they want, and then try to reduce costs by earmarking most of the products and getting them on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“However, not all products will be on sale so I also check PriceSpy to make sure I’m finding the best prices.”

The strategy changes when it comes to adult gifting. Janine shares how she spends around £25 on each family member, by pooling together money with the rest of the family.

“For instance, my sisters and I all pitch in to buy our parents’ Christmas presents. With grown ups it’s different than with kids. We know we love each other, so we pool our money together so no-one over spends.”

Janine says she budgets “meticulously” for Christmas dinner.

“I like to buy most of the bits frozen around a month beforehand. I know this means it takes up a lot more space in the freezer, but it really does help with the costs because I’m not competing with other families at the supermarket for in-demand items that have most likely had their prices hiked.”

Pushing the boat out: ‘Now I earn a bit more money I want Christmas to be fun and not stressful’

Annabelle Baugh, 45, lives in Durham and works in PR, where she has just bought a house with her husband. They have a 20-year-old son who is at university.

Her budget for the festive period is around £500 to £800.

Annabelle describes how Christmas for her is about the quality time spent with loved ones rather than material gifts: “I would much prefer entertaining my friends and hosting than buying gifts. Christmas for me is all of December.

She shares how she puts aside £70 a month for Christmas from the beginning of the year, so come December she has a nice pot of money to buy Christmas food, drinks and presents.

“By December I have saved approximately £400 for extra food and alcohol. I like to have nice treats to snack on, plus a selection of spirits to enjoy with friends and family.”

Annabelle reflects on the reasons for her meticulous Christmas budgeting: “I have had Christmases where I was looking at charity shops with £10 in hand trying to find a present for someone.

“Now I earn a bit more money, I want Christmas to be fun and not stressful.”

With £300 set aside for gifts, Annabelle explains how she sets “budgets for individual family members and comes up with the best I can get for them within that specific price range.

“I try to shop with small businesses on Etsy for as many presents as I can, now that the kids in the family have grown up, as I like to get unique handmade presents. Last year, I got my husband a leather bracelet with a message engraved on the inside.”

A comfortable Christmas: ‘The adults will get a box of chocolates and an envelope stuffed with £100’

Telegraph reader Christine Bourne, 71, has been retired for seven years and lives in Dorset with her husband of 12 years. Their Christmas budget is over £1,000.

“We are retired and comfortably off so we only have a partial budget. As we are a second marriage, we always ensure we are fair in giving the same to both sides of children and grandchildren.”

When it comes to presents, Christine explains how this year, the couple have set up a new system: “We’ve decided we are going to give the adults a box of chocolates and an envelope stuffed with £100, because we can afford to do so, and they can spend the money on whatever they like.”

She continues: “We have in the past gone manically around the shops trying to find something suitable for every person. Buying presents for children is easy, but for adults it is stressful, trying to buy something that you think they’re going to like.”

“Our five grandchildren have a budget of £50 each. The older ones tend to get a small present plus money, and younger ones get stuff to open.”

Even though Christine and her husband are “comfortably off,” she caveats how they are also a “green-conscious couple” ‒ and consider their carbon footprint when it comes to buying gifts.

“For the younger kids, we have actually bought some presents second-hand. I bought a couple of wooden toys off Facebook Marketplace. You’re not spending a lot and getting quality presents.”

Christine is also hosting a big Christmas lunch with ten of the couple’s friends, but she explains how they do not give each other presents.

“Our generation doesn’t do that. If we meet up, they will bring a bottle of wine or some flowers. I think that [giving presents to friends] is a tradition that seems to have started after us. It’s something that’s never been done, Christmas isn’t a time to get presents for friends.”

The couple’s biggest expense during the festive season is food and drink, spending around £300 to £400: “A lot will get spent on food and drink. We are hosting a friend’s Christmas lunch with lovely food and wine and we will also be hosting two separate family days, as we are a second marriage.”

Christine explains: “I usually buy a fresh turkey and I am quite happy to spend £80-£90 on it. But this year, I bought it frozen as my kids and I are celebrating ‘fake’ Christmas a couple of weeks earlier.”

