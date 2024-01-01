Box Elder fire departments knock out two house fires on New Year’s Eve

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews in Box Elder County closed out 2023 by knocking out two house fires on New Year’s Eve.

The Garland Fire Department said it assisted the Tremonton Fire Department at a townhome just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. An off-duty police officer with the Perry City Police Department reported hearing a loud explosion just before seeing smoke.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ABC4 Breaking News Alerts

When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen billowing out of the townhome windows. Crews were able to quickly tackle the fire and prevent it from spreading throughout the complex. As emergency responders were cleaning up a second structure fire was reported, sending firefighters rushing to the new scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the home. Crews were able to make another quick save, knocking out the fire and saving the home from extensive damage.

Garland Fire Department said both fires are still under investigation and no one was injured in either event.

No other details were released about either fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.