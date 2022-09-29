FEDERAL COURT UPDATE FOR ONLINE

A Box Elder woman who admitted to a firearms crime after fatally shooting a man while she was in his car on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Shaide Jo Demontiney, 19, pleaded guilty in June to use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris also ordered $3,474 restitution.

The government alleged in court documents that on Aug. 16, 2021, tribal police officers responded to a report of a shooting in Box Elder and found a deceased man. Officers learned that Demontiney had shot the man and driven away.

Officers arrested Demontiney a short time later after the car she was driving broke down on the highway. Demontiney had a .380-caliber handgun and the victim’s cell phone. Demontiney told investigators that she had been in the car with the victim and had grabbed a handgun from her purse after he had offered her money and drugs for sex and touched her inappropriately. After the victim made another remark, Demontiney shot him in the chest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Betley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Rocky Boy’s Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Box Elder woman sentenced to 10 years in fatal shooting