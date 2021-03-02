Box: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Box Inc. (BOX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The online storage provider posted revenue of $198.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $43.4 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $770.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Box expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $201 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $73.6 million.

Box expects full-year earnings in the range of 76 cents to 81 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $840 million to $848 million.

Box shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.75, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOX

